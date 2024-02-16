Walmex revenue

up 8.2% for year

Walmart Inc.'s operations in Mexico said its fourth-quarter revenue rose 6.7%, and reached 8.2% for the full year.

Walmart de Mexico y Centroamerica, frequently referred to as Walmex, released its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Thursday.

The quarterly revenue was led by Mexico's 8.1% increase but countered by growth of only 5.6% in Central America. That figure was hit by deflation in Costa Rica.

Same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, expanded 7.9% in 2023. Sam's Club, Walmart's members-only warehouse division, delivered the highest same-store sales growth among all Walmex formats.

Same-store sales are considered an important indicator of a retailer's health.

Guilherme Loureiro, chief executive officer of Walmex, said the company continued expanding its footprint, opening 162 stores in the year to reach the milestone of 3,000 stores in Mexico.

Walmex' e-commerce business grew more than 20%, and its marketplace accelerated more than 40%.

Loureiro said the company will share its detailed plans for 2024 on its Walmex Day on March 12.

-- Serenah McKay

Eased restrictions

benefit Wells Fargo

NEW YORK -- The Biden Administration has eased some of the restrictions on banking giant Wells Fargo, saying the bank sufficiently fixed its toxic culture after years of scandals.

The news sent Wells Fargo's stock up sharply Thursday as investors speculated that the bank, which has been kept under a tight leash by regulators for years, may be able to rebuild its reputation and start growing again. The bank's shares rose 7.2% to close Thursday at $52.04, its highest level since March 2022, in extremely active trading.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the regulator of big national banks like Wells, on Thursday terminated a consent order that had been in place since September 2016. The order required the bank to overhaul how it sold financial products to customers and provide additional consumer protections, as well as employee protections for whistleblowers.

That consent order was put into place after a series of newspaper and government investigations in 2016 found Wells to have a poisonous sales culture that pressured employees into selling products to customers that were not needed.

The scandal tarnished the reputation of San Francisco-based Wells Fargo, once considered one of the best run banks in the country by investors and analysts.

-- The Associated Press

Gain of 19.08 points

puts index at 979.69

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 979.69, up 19.08 points.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.