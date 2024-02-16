BASEBALL

Former MLB pitcher dies

Don Gullett, a standout major league pitcher who played for four consecutive World Series champions in the 1970s, died on Wednesday. He was 73. The Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees and Baseball Hall of Fame all paid tribute to Gullett in social media posts. There was no information provided on his death, but the Cincinnati Enquirer reported he had recent health issues. Gullett went 109-50 with a 3.11 ERA in nine seasons with the Reds and Yankees. The left-hander had 44 complete games, 14 shutouts and 11 saves in 266 career games. He was inducted into the Reds' Hall of Fame in 2002. Gullett helped Cincinnati win the World Series in 1975 and '76, going 26-7 for the Big Red Machine with a 2.68 ERA and 12 complete games in 45 appearances combined over those two seasons. He then signed with New York in free agency, and the Yankees won it all in '77 and '78. He went 18-6 with a 3.59 ERA in 30 starts during his two years with New York.

O's pitcher suffers sprained UCL

Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish has a sprained UCL in his right elbow and is expected to miss opening day, and teammates Gunnar Henderson and John Means are also dealing with injuries as Baltimore opens spring training. General Manager Mike Elias revealed Bradish's injury Thursday on the club's official report date for pitchers and catchers. The right-hander received Cy Young Award votes after a breakout 2023 season, in which he finished 12-7 with a 2.83 ERA over 30 starts. He was expected to slot behind newly acquired ace Corbin Burnes in Baltimore's rotation.

BASKETBALL

NBA fines Clippers' forward

Los Angeles Clippers forward P.J. Tucker was fined $75,000 by the NBA on Thursday for publicly expressing a desire to be traded before last week's deadline. Tucker was acquired by the Clippers from Philadelphia in the trade for James Harden on Nov. 1 but played in just 12 games before falling out the rotation for good. He has not played since Nov. 27. The 38-year-old forward expressed his frustrations with the situation and said before the Feb. 8 trade deadline that he wanted to be moved, according to ClutchPoints.com.

FOOTBALL

Georgia State coach resigns

Georgia State abruptly postponed spring football practice on Thursday after Shawn Elliott became the latest head coach to accept an assistant's job at another school. Elliott is headed to South Carolina as tight ends coach, pending the expected approval from the university's board of trustees meeting. The Panthers, meanwhile, were scrambling to find a successor after the unexpected loss of the coach who guided the Sun Belt Conference school to five bowl games in his seven-year tenure. The school was forced to postpone spring practice, which had started on Tuesday, as well as its March 7 spring game at Center Parc Stadium. Elliott was 41-44 at Georgia State, including a 4-1 record in bowl games, but he never played for or won a conference championship. His final team started 6-1, but closed the regular season with a five-game losing streak before a 45-22 victory over Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Bears waive two

The Chicago Bears waived former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair on Thursday. A fourth-round draft by Chicago in 2017, Jackson had 15 interceptions and returned three for touchdowns in seven seasons. He also ran back three fumble recoveries for scores. Jackson was All-Pro in 2018 when he had six interceptions and returned two for TDs. He made his second Pro Bowl the following season. Jackson recorded one interception in 12 games last year. Whitehair, drafted by the Bears in the second round in 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2018. He played in 124 games and started 118, mostly at center or left guard. Whitehair appeared in all 17 games last season and started 11.

TENNIS

Top-seeded Alcaraz rolls

Defending champion and top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open by beating Camilo Carabelli 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday in his first clay-court match of the season. The 20-year-old Alcaraz came from 2-0 down in the second set against his Argentine opponent. He will next play Italy's Andrea Vavassori, who beat Laslo Djere of Serbia 6-4, 7-5. Second-seeded Cameron Norrie, the runner-up last year, lost 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to Federico Coria of Argentina.

HOCKEY

Blue Jackets fire GM

The Columbus Blue Jackets fired General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen on Thursday, ending his time on the job ahead of another crucial trade deadline for the struggling club. President of hockey operations John Davidson made the call midway through Kekalainen's 11th full season on the job and with just over three weeks to go before the March 8 deadline. The 57-year-old Kekalainen, who is from Finland, was the third-longest tenured GM in the NHL.

Sabres goalie sidelined

Buffalo Sabres starting goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will miss at least one game with a lower-body injury, the team announced before its home game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday. The Sabres listed Luukkonen as day to day without revealing the nature of the injury or when he was hurt. Luukkonen is coming off a 33-save outing in a 7-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday in becoming Buffalo's first player to register four shutouts in a season since Ryan Miller in 2011-12.

Luukkonen is 7-5 in his past 12 starts, in which he's allowed a combined 19 goals and posted three shutouts.

FILE - Cincinnati Reds pitcher Don Gullett poses for a photo in March 1974 in Tampa, Fla. Gullett, a former major league pitcher and coach who played for four consecutive World Series champions in the 1970s, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. He was 73. The Reds, New York Yankees and Baseball Hall of Fame all paid tribute to Gullett in social media posts. There was no information provided on his death, but the Cincinnati Enquirer reported he had recent health issues. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin, File)



FILE - New York Yankees have a coffee break in the dressing room in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in February 1977, before going out to work out the first day of baseball spring training. From left are coach Yogi Berra, Jim "Catfish" Hunter and Don Gullet. Gullett, a former major league pitcher and coach who played for four consecutive World Series champions in the 1970s, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. He was 73. The Cincinnati Reds, the Yankees and Baseball Hall of Fame all paid tribute to Gullett in social media posts. There was no information provided on his death, but the Cincinnati Enquirer reported he had recent health issues. (AP Photo/Bob Hannah, File)

