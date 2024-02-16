OTHERS SAY: Biden administration shouldn’t give up on border security just because Republicans did

The glimmer of hope that Congress might pass a bipartisan border-security bill has been extinguished, at least for now. In killing immigration reforms that their party has long supported--and that are now far less likely to become law--Republicans have demonstrated their lack of interest in governing and their unfortunate fealty to Donald Trump, who would prefer to weaponize the issue on the campaign trail.

Despite the failure of this compromise, the bipartisan group that spearheaded the bill shouldn't give up.

In rejecting the bill, House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans claimed that legislation was unnecessary because Biden could end the border crisis on his own. This is mostly false--the executive branch is bound by existing immigration laws and can't appropriate additional resources on its own--but President Biden can still take action in a variety of areas that the bill sought to address.

Among other things, the bill would've provided $440 million to hire immigration judges and personnel to speed up asylum cases, which can take more than five years to resolve. Biden can shift resources within agencies and make operational changes that can expedite reviews and speed deportations. He should also push through changes in the standards that asylum seekers have to meet in order to request a hearing, which would go some way toward limiting entry at the border itself.

That said, there is much in the legislation that Biden can't do alone. Most notably, it would've authorized the government to deny asylum seekers a hearing and deport them immediately on days when the border is overwhelmed. This provision alone should've guaranteed Republicans' support. Instead, they've decided that blocking people from entering the U.S. illegally is less important than helping Trump return to the White House.