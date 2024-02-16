Quick Pick: Table Talks brings boxer, artist together Feb. 21

FAQ

Table Talks:

A Peer-To-Peer Conversation Series

WHAT -- This month bringing together Northwest Arkansas muralist and painter Jason Jones and award-winning filmmaker and champion boxer Bernard "Big Smoove" Oliver. The topic will be "Balance: So many projects, so much life. How do we find balance between our creative practice and wellness?"

WHEN -- 6-8 p.m. Feb. 21

WHERE -- The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale

COST -- Free; seating is limited, so registration is required

INFO -- tickettailor.com/events/cache/1122761