Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

MEET 71-220 (32.3%)

LEE'S LOCK Southern Sunset in the ninth

BEST BET Lead With Speed in the 10th

LONG SHOT Shackleford Strong in the eighth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $65,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 3- and 4-year-old fillies which have never won two races, claiming $60,000

HOUSE OF MAGIC** lost a late lead in a competitive third-place finish when making her local debut, and she has recorded strong subsequent breezes and will appreciate a fast track. D'ORO STREET is finally back on her preferred surface following four races on synthetic and turf, and she has early speed and picks up the leading rider. KEY TO SUCCESS is a strong finisher who drew into a race with plenty of early zip.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 House of MagicVazquezMiller5-2

4 D'oro StreetTorresWalden3-1

5 Key to SuccessBowenPuhl8-1

3 Our KeepsakeJuarezLukas4-1

1 ChanisaAsmussenAsmussen5-1

6 Crown ThirtyHernandezDiodoro6-1

8 The Girl in RedArrietaCalhoun15-1

7 Pioneer ParadeEsquivelShorter15-1

2 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

SUMMER OF MISCHIEF*** has shown excellent early speed in three consecutive in-the-money finishes, and she is taking a significant drop for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. SAMMIES SAMURAI has not raced since July, but she is dropping to the lowest price of her career and fired fresh last winter at Oaklawn. ALWAYS SMILING was claimed by high percentage connections last month, and the 4-year-old filly is racing in blinkers and drew the rail.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Summer of MischiefAsmussenAsmussen2-1

3 Sammies SamuraiBaileySwearingen4-1

1 Always SmilingTorresDiodoro5-2

9 Thorn CrownPusacRiecken8-1

12 ByzantineBealmearMorse10-1

11 Mamba OutBejaranoMoquett12-1

5 Risky SpiritArrietaBecker20-1

4 Wreaking HavocZimmermanMartin20-1

6 Pat's GalDe La CruzCline20-1

2 Tiz Sweet CandyQuinonezMilligan30-1

10 Cupid's MusicFuentesDurham30-1

7 CoromandelBowenPuhl30-1

3 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $12,500

COMMUNICATION MEMO*** was a four-length maiden winner last season at Oaklawn, and he is taking a big drop in price after being beaten a quickly diminishing length Jan. 27. FORSAKEN defeated state-bred claimers by nearly five lengths, and trainer Chris Hartman spots horses where they can win. SPEITFUL SAM contested a fast pace before retreating in a useful return from vacation, and he has the class to lead this field from gate to wire.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 Communication MemoSantanaAsmussen2-1

7 ForsakenBealmearHartman3-1

4 Speitful SamGallardoRobertson10-1

8 I nvariablyVazquezRufino5-1

3 Miri a CoincidenceWalesPrather6-1

1 Mister SharpieArrietaJordan12-1

2 Twisted DixieTorresFires12-1

5 Chelsea DaggerBarbosaMcKnight20-1

6 ReupBaileyCline20-1

10 Easy Big BoyAndersonHewitt20-1

9 Roman GiantEsquivelLoy20-1

4 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

ALPINE THUNDER** has his consistent sprint form clouded by 10 lesser races on turf, and the California shipper figures to get a favorable pace setup. POPULIST lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a seven-furlong sprint at Churchill, and he was claimed by a sharp stable and will carry fewer pounds with an apprentice aboard. SLAM DUNK SERMON is a 14-race winner who is dropping to the lowest claiming price of his career.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Alpine ThunderTorresDiodoro3-1

10 PopulistBarbosaShirer5-2

9 Slam Dunk SermonBowenVance5-1

2 Under the GunAsmussenWard6-1

6 Double TuffEsquivelBroberg8-1

7 Cost BasisZimmermanMartin15-1

1 WellmanChuanGarcia12-1

3 Good HeartArrietaGibson12-1

11 Press SnoozePusacMartin20-1

8 Black StormHernandezMoquett20-1

4 Violent GigiDe La CruzHaran20-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

JUBILANT JOANIE** easily defeated $30,000 maiden claimers just two races back at Keeneland, and she may not have cared for the wet track in her local debut last month. MY CAJUN LADY has crossed the finish line second-best in four consecutive races, and she is having blinkers removed. BEAUTIFUL AND BOLD is taking a big drop in class for new and winning connections following a dull effort.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 Jubilant JoanieTorresDiodoro2-1

4 My Cajun LadyJuarezWard5-2

5 Beautiful and BoldEsquivelContreras9-2

6 AdivaAsmussenAsmussen6-1

8 Charlottes WayBowenPuhl20-1

1 Wildwood EnoughArrietaBecker12-1

3 Chip ShortageZimmermanMartin12-1

9 KitiaraHernandezMartin20-1

10 Courageous CappenFuentesDurham20-1

7 Betty JoBealmearMoquett15-1

2 Missy PiggyBaileyCline30-1

6 Purse $44,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $30,000

LONG CROW** rallied from far back when finishing second behind a post-time favorite, and he may have needed the race following a 15-week freshening. CITY OF CLOUDS is stretching out following two useful sprint races, and he does possess proven route ability. TRIGGER HAPPY finished second at this condition only two races back at Churchill, and he figures to be on or near the lead throughout.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Long CrowVazquezShorter7-2

7 City of CloudsJuarezJewell5-1

4 Trigger HappySantanaCasse3-1

1 Guided ArrowEsquivelContreras6-1

8 Phantom RideAsmussenAsmussen4-1

3 Super ConstitutionHernandezRobertson6-1

9 El FrancoBowenCombs15-1

5 Deep StateChuanCangemi20-1

2 ArmagnacTorresMott20-1

7 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

ORANGE DIABLO*** was disqualified for interference in a sharp debut victory at Churchill, and he returns to a sprint distance after racing close to a strong route pace and being narrowly defeated. HENRO has trained well at Oaklawn since a troubled career debut at Churchill, and he benefits from a hot trainer-rider combination. GONNA BE ALL RIGHT is an unraced colt with a speedy pedigree, and he had a pair of bullet five-furlong workouts at Louisiana Downs.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Orange DiabloTorresCox2-1

7 HenroBealmearHartman7-2

6 Gonna Be All RightHernandezDiodoro4-1

10 Major MackBarbosaCompton15-1

3 BravenSantanaAsmussen8-1

4 RonaldinhoArrietaMiller8-1

5 Top Gun RocketVazquezMott6-1

1 Ride for SulAsmussenAsmussen20-1

9 World FairBejaranoMoquett20-1

2 StrasseJuarezLukas30-1

8 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

SHACKLEFORD STRONG** was a clear winner of four consecutive races last season at Hawthorne. He possesses good speed and carries 10 fewer pounds than n his local debut. JUNIOR BUG has hit the board in six straight races against similar opposition, and an improved break from the gate will make him tough to beat. BORN FLAWLESS was a determined winner at this same level last month on a sloppy track, and he is equally talented on a fast track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Shackleford StrongBarbosaDiVito6-1

4 Junior BugArrietaVan Berg7-2

7 Born FlawlessSantanaSharp4-1

9 BurninhunkofloveLeparouxBroberg9-2

11 Eternally GratefulFuentesBecker5-1

3 I'm Wide AwakeDe La CruzHaran6-1

2 Big SwedeTorresDiodoro8-1

10 Blow TorchHernandezRosin12-1

5 R DocBowenDurham20-1

6 Shacks WayCourtHewitt20-1

1 Chapel BarnCastilloAltamirano30-1

9 Purse $140,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, allowance

SOUTHERN SUNSET**** finished full of run defeating maiden allowance rivals by nearly seven lengths, and the experienced two-turn runner appears vastly improved as an older horse. KING RUSSELL finished with energy in a clear second-place return from a layoff, and he finished second in the 2023 Arkansas Derby and figures to be sitting on a top effort. B MINOR is having blinkers removed following a needed sprint race, and he is back at his best distance and he had sharp recent work.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Southern SunsetEsquivelMcPeek7-5

5 King RussellBejaranoMoquett2-1

4 B MinorTorresDiodoro6-1

3 HarlocapAsmussenAsmussen5-1

1 Game KeeperHernandezLukas8-1

6 Lord VicenteVazquezMcPeek10-1

2 Flying HoudiniBealmearWest30-1

10 Purse $72,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, maiden special weight

LEAD WITH SPEED**** pressed a fast pace and held on well in a competitive third-place debut at Turfway, and she may be able to clear this field and prove difficult to catch. WHEN I LOOK AT YOU was beaten only a head in his career debut at Churchill, and she returns to the sprint game after contesting the pace and tiring running two turns at Keeneland. FOXY ZORRA showed good speed before fading in a deceptive debut, and she is treated with Lasix for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Lead With SpeedChuanCox2-1

2 When I Look At YouLeparouxMcPeek3-1

3 Foxy ZorraArrietaPeitz12-1

4 What's Her NumberSantanaSharp12-1

8 Wise MissGallardoRobertson7-2

5 Lite It Up LouieVazquezMaker12-1

1 Just an OpinionFuentesAsmussen12-1

7 Pam PamBejaranoMoquett15-1

10 All Things GoBowenPuhich20-1

11 St. Olaf RoseEsquivelMorse20-1

6 AlamoJuarezLukas30-1