River Valley high school basketball report
RIVER VALLEY REPORT: Fort Smith Northside girls aware of challenge at Fayetteville on Friday; Greenwood girls ready for rematch with Mountain Home
Today at 1:00 a.m.
by
LELAND BARCLAY
The Fort Smith Northside Lady Bears and Fayetteville Lady Bulldogs will play for 6A-West Conference supremacy tonight at least for the moment.
Northside (23-3, 12-1) travels to Fayetteville (20-7, 11-2), which won the first meeting 59-56 in December in the conference opener.
"Every