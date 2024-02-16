River Valley high school basketball report

RIVER VALLEY REPORT: Fort Smith Northside girls aware of challenge at Fayetteville on Friday; Greenwood girls ready for rematch with Mountain Home

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by LELAND BARCLAY

Fort Smith Northside Head Coach Rickey Smith yells instructions to his team on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Tiger Arena in Bentonville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

The Fort Smith Northside Lady Bears and Fayetteville Lady Bulldogs will play for 6A-West Conference supremacy tonight at least for the moment.

Northside (23-3, 12-1) travels to Fayetteville (20-7, 11-2), which won the first meeting 59-56 in December in the conference opener.

"Every