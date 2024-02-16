THURSDAY'S GAMES

GIRLS

BOONEVILLE 54, COSSATOT RIVER 40 Lexi Franklin accounted for 25 points as No. 4 seed Booneville upended top seed Cossatot River and moved into the 3A-4 Conference Tournament final. Franklin had nine of the Lady Bearcats' 14 second-quarter points as they turned a one-point deficit into a 24-18 halftime lead, then extended that to a 37-24 cushion after three quarters. Linley Garrett added five three-pointers and finished with 16 points for Booneville, while Kaylee Williams had 15 for Cossatot River, which will be the conference's No. 3 seed for next week's regional tournament at Booneville.

DUMAS 57, DEWITT 15 Kendri Broughton had 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists in a rout for Dumas (24-5) in the 3A-8 Conference Tournament at Smackover. Alana Rounds finished with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, and Shamira James aided with nine points and two steals for the Lady 'Cats.

EARLE 90, MARMADUKE 60 Journey Jefferson erupted for 40 points in a blowout for Earle (17-11) in the semifinals of the 2A-3 Conference Tournament at Bay. Jada Maples wasn't shabby either after scoring 38 points for the Lady Bulldogs.

MILLS 68, WARREN 41 Ma'Kenzie King had 20 points for Mills (15-12, 7-7 4A-8), which dominated to Lady 'Jacks. Jermera Streets scored 19 points and Ambreal Tenner picked up 14 points for the Lady Comets.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 66, IZARD COUNTY 52 Dessie McCarty dropped in 30 points, including 16 in the first half, to lead Mount Vernon-Enola (35-0) to a victory over the host team in the semifinals of the 2A-2 Conference Tournament. Marlee Raby scored 17 points for the Lady Warhawks. Quinn Johnson logged a team-high 21 points for Izard County (20-10). Olivia Spray added 10 points.

NORFORK 57, VIOLA 39 Liza Shaddy had 27 points and eight rebounds to drive Norfork (27-1) in the semifinals of the 1A-2 Conference Tournament at West Side Greers Ferry. Kasey Moody scored 13 points and Keely Blanchard contributed 8 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds for the Lady Panthers, who've won 17 consecutive games. Marissa Hutson scored 10 points for Viola (13-20).

PARIS 50, CHARLESTON 42 Paris outscored Charleston 20-11 in the third quarter and pulled away for an upset win over the top-seeded Lady Tigers during the 3A-4 Conference Tournament semifinals at Hackett. The Lady Eagles, who started the tournament as the sixth seed, used the third quarter to turn a two-point halftime deficit into a 42-35 lead. Annabelle Perry had 20 points for Paris while Kaydence Freeman added 16, including a 9-of-10 outing from the free-throw line. Mary Pate Harper led Charleston with 17 points, including 5 of her team's 11 three-pointers.

BOYS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 65, MAUMELLE CHARTER 46 Greyson Wilson and Kevin Williams both scored 17 points as Central Arkansas Christian (21-3) rolled to the championship game of the 3A-5 Conference Tournament at Dover. Sam Maddox added 11 points for the Mustangs, who've won 20 straight games.

HACKETT 64, COSSATOT RIVER 53 Hackett jumped out to an early 24-11 lead, and the top-seeded Hornets earned a semifinal victory over Cossatot River during the 3A-4 Conference Tournament at Hackett. Hayden Foster had 15 points for Hackett, which led 33-23 at halftime and 46-34 after three quarters. Wyatt Hester added 13 points for the Hornets, while Dillon Loving led Cossatot River with 14 points.

WARREN 75, MILLS 68 Maziyah Curry finished with 15 points for Mills (20-9, 13-1 4A-8), which dropped its final regular-season game to the Lumberjacks. Zaylin Rowland had 14 points and six assists, while both Joseph Bell and Anthony Hester ended with 14 points each for the Comets.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

VALLEY SPRINGS 57, LINCOLN 53 Taylor Trammell collected 17 points as Valley Springs (22-9) defended its home court and moved to the championship game of the 3A-1 Conference Tournament. Macy Willis and Camie Moore each had 14 points for the Lady Tigers.

BOYS

BERGMAN 53, VALLEY SPRINGS 42 Dylan Friend had 19 points as Bergman defeated Valley Springs and moved to the 3A-1 Conference Tournament championship game. The top-seeded Panthers owned a 24-20 halftime lead and extended it to 39-31 after three quarters. Zion Fultz added 18 points for Bergman.

ELKINS 77, LINCOLN 69 (OT) Jaeden Newsom scored 20 points to lead Elkins to a victory over Lincoln in a semifinal game a the 3A-1 Conference Tournament. Xavier McDowell and Jackson Justus added 15 points for Elkins (24-3), which will play Bergman for the tournament championship at 7:30 tonight at Valley Springs. Bryce Mooneyham contributed 14 for the Elk,s while Trey Campbell scored 19 points to lead Lincoln (22-9).

OMAHA 71, DEER 30 Noah Morrison picked up 17 points to lead Omaha (23-13) to the semifinals of the 1A-1E Conference Tournament at Jasper. Dylan Greenwood scored 12 points, and Briar Whitehurst had 11 points for the Eagles, who also clinched a spot in next week's regional tournament.

VIOLA 61, SHIRLEY 59 Braden Williams' 21 points enabled Viola (16-19) to upset the Blue Devils and advance to the semifinals of the 1A-2 Conference Tournament at West Side Greers Ferry. Gabriel Ortega scored 20 points and Kody Hart had nine points for the Longhorns. Tayler Spencer led Shirley (16-10) with 20 points. Tyler Spencer netted 14 points, and both J.J. Vasquez and Will Jackson followed with 11 points apiece during the loss.