Russian space weapon confirmed

WASHINGTON -- The White House publicly confirmed on Thursday that Russia has obtained a "troubling" emerging anti-satellite weapon but said it cannot directly cause "physical destruction" on Earth.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said U.S. intelligence officials have information that Russia has obtained the capability but that such a weapon is not currently operational. U.S. officials are analyzing the information they have on the emerging technology and have consulted with allies and partners on the matter.

"First this is not an active capability that's been deployed and though Russia's pursuit of this particular capability is troubling, there is no immediate threat to anyone's safety," Kirby said. "We're not talking about a weapon that can be used to attack human beings or cause physical destruction here on Earth."

The White House confirmed its intelligence after a vague warning Wednesday from the Republican head of the House Intelligence Committee, Ohio Rep. Mike Turner, urged the Biden administration to declassify information about what he called a serious national security threat.

Kirby said that the process of reviewing and declassifying aspects of the Russian capability was underway when Turner "regrettably" released his statement.

"We have been very careful and deliberate about what we decide to declassify downgrade and share with the public," he added.

Russia has downplayed the U.S. concern about the capability.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the claims about a new Russian military capability as a ruse intended to make the U.S. Congress support aid for Ukraine.

"It's obvious that Washington is trying to force Congress to vote on the aid bill by hook or by crook," Peskov said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies. "Let's see what ruse the White House will use."

Kirby said the capability is space based and would violate the international Outer Space Treaty, which more than 130 countries have signed onto, including Russia. He declined to comment on whether the weapon is nuclear capable. The treaty prohibits the deployment of "nuclear weapons or any other kinds of weapons of mass destruction" in orbit or "station weapons in outer space in any other manner."

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan briefed lawmakers Thursday on Capitol Hill on the Russian threat.

After the meeting, Turner said Sullivan spoke to lawmakers about the administration's options in addressing the threat.

"I think the bottom line is that we all came away with a very strong impression that the administration is taking this very seriously and that the administration has a plan in place," Turner said. "We look forward to supporting them as they go to implement it."

Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, called the threat "pretty standard stuff" in terms of the national security threats that the intelligence panel deals with.

Himes said he respected Turner's decision to warn Congress at large about the threat but had expressed concern in advance about taking it public on social media. "And my concern was specific that if we did that, we would be staring into a whole lot of cameras and microphones," Himes told the reporters and camera crews outside the secure briefing room. "And here we are."

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, La., who also attended Thursday's briefing with Sullivan, said that lawmakers raised concerns about the threat with the Biden administration last month and requested a meeting with Biden to discuss it. He called Thursday's meeting "informative" and said Sullivan had assured leaders the White House will remain in close contact with lawmakers about the matter.

"It's not a matter that can involve delay," Johnson said. "It's something we have to address seriously and on an immediate basis, and we are."

Information for this article was contributed by Nathan Ellgren, Ellen Knickmeyer, Lisa Mascaro and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press.

White House national security communications adviser John Kirby speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



White House national security communications adviser John Kirby arrives for a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



White House national security communications adviser John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



FILE - Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 20, 2019. Turner says he has information about a serious national security threat and urges the administration to declassify the information so the U.S. and its allies can openly discuss how to respond. Turner, a Republican from Ohio, gave no details about the threat in his statement. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)



White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, left, and White House national security communications adviser John Kirby, in background, arrive for a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

