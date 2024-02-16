High school basketball
Today's games
Subject to change
6A-Central
Bryant at North Little Rock
Jonesboro at Conway
Little Rock Central at Little Rock Southwest
6A-West
Bentonville at Rogers
Bentonville West at Springdale
Fort Smith Northside at Fayetteville
Springdale Har-Ber at Fort Smith Southside
5A-Central
Beebe at Little Rock Parkview
Jacksonville at Little Rock Christian#
Maumelle at Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary
Vilonia at Sylvan Hills
5A-East
Batesville at Nettleton
Greene County Tech at Marion
Paragould at West Memphis
Valley View at Searcy
5A-South
Benton at Sheridan
El Dorado at Lake Hamilton
Hot Springs at White Hall
Texarkana at Pine Bluff
5A-West
Greenbrier at Alma
Mountain Home at Greenwood
Siloam Springs at Russellville
Van Buren at Harrison
4A-5
Joe T. Robinson at LISA Academy West
Little Rock Christian at Heber Springs*
Little Rock Hall at Clinton
Lonoke at Pulaski Academy
4A-7
Ashdown at De Queen
Hope at Camden Fairview
Malvern at Arkadelphia
Nashville at Magnolia
#Girls only
*Boys only