Scores

Today at 2:06 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

High school basketball

Thursday's scores

GIRLS

4A-8

Hamburg 52, Watson Chapel 50

BOYS

4A-5

Clinton 57, Little Rock Hall 52

4A-8

Watson Chapel 71, Hamburg 43

Warren 75, Mills 68

Monticello 50, Stuttgart 48

Conference tournaments

GIRLS

4A-3 at Highland

Jonesboro Westside 57, Wynne 53

Highland 58, Pocahontas 25

4A-4 at Clarksville

Dardanelle 56, Mena 16

3A-4 at Hackett

Booneville 54, Cossatot River 40

Paris 50, Charleston 42

3A-5 at Dover

Lamar 55, Baptist Prep 51

Dover 59, Mayflower 53

3A-7 at Bismarck

Fouke 47, Benton Harmony Grove 23

Centerpoint 52, Jessieville 46

3A-8 at Smackover

Dumas 57, DeWitt 15

2A-2 at Izard County

Mount Vernon-Enola 66, Izard County 52

2A-3 at Bay

Earle 90, Marmaduke 60

Buffalo Island Central 55, Riverside 46

2A-4 at Lavaca

Mansfield 64, Lavaca 40

2A-6 at Barton

Des Arc 54, Palestine-Wheatley 40

Barton 67, Carlisle 29

1A-2 at West Side Greers Ferry

Norfork 57, Viola 39

1A-3 At Crowley's Ridge

Mammoth Spring 77, Maynard 34

1A-4 at Morrilton

Wonderview 42, Scranton 28

1A-7 at Kirby

Mount Ida 41, Bradley 30

BOYS

4A-3 at Highland

Blytheville 63, Southside Batesville 50

3A-4 at Hackett

Hackett 63, Cossatot River 53

3A-5 at Dover

Central Ark. Christian 65, Maumelle Charter 46

3A-7 at Bismarck

Benton Harmony Grove 63, Genoa Central 35

2A-3 at Bay

Riverside 74, Earle 70

2A-4 at Lavaca

Lavaca 55, Hector 32

2A-6 at Barton

Barton 69, Carlisle 45

Marianna 84, Palestine-Wheatley 54

1A-2 at West Side Greers Ferry

Rural Special 73, Concord 51

1A-3 at Crowley's Ridge

Marked Tree 44, Crowley's Ridge 27

1A-5 at Augusta

Clarendon 60, Augusta 57

1A-7 at Kirby

Bradley 70, Mineral Springs 64