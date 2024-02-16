High school basketball
Thursday's scores
GIRLS
4A-8
Hamburg 52, Watson Chapel 50
BOYS
4A-5
Clinton 57, Little Rock Hall 52
4A-8
Watson Chapel 71, Hamburg 43
Warren 75, Mills 68
Monticello 50, Stuttgart 48
Conference tournaments
GIRLS
4A-3 at Highland
Jonesboro Westside 57, Wynne 53
Highland 58, Pocahontas 25
4A-4 at Clarksville
Dardanelle 56, Mena 16
3A-4 at Hackett
Booneville 54, Cossatot River 40
Paris 50, Charleston 42
3A-5 at Dover
Lamar 55, Baptist Prep 51
Dover 59, Mayflower 53
3A-7 at Bismarck
Fouke 47, Benton Harmony Grove 23
Centerpoint 52, Jessieville 46
3A-8 at Smackover
Dumas 57, DeWitt 15
2A-2 at Izard County
Mount Vernon-Enola 66, Izard County 52
2A-3 at Bay
Earle 90, Marmaduke 60
Buffalo Island Central 55, Riverside 46
2A-4 at Lavaca
Mansfield 64, Lavaca 40
2A-6 at Barton
Des Arc 54, Palestine-Wheatley 40
Barton 67, Carlisle 29
1A-2 at West Side Greers Ferry
Norfork 57, Viola 39
1A-3 At Crowley's Ridge
Mammoth Spring 77, Maynard 34
1A-4 at Morrilton
Wonderview 42, Scranton 28
1A-7 at Kirby
Mount Ida 41, Bradley 30
BOYS
4A-3 at Highland
Blytheville 63, Southside Batesville 50
3A-4 at Hackett
Hackett 63, Cossatot River 53
3A-5 at Dover
Central Ark. Christian 65, Maumelle Charter 46
3A-7 at Bismarck
Benton Harmony Grove 63, Genoa Central 35
2A-3 at Bay
Riverside 74, Earle 70
2A-4 at Lavaca
Lavaca 55, Hector 32
2A-6 at Barton
Barton 69, Carlisle 45
Marianna 84, Palestine-Wheatley 54
1A-2 at West Side Greers Ferry
Rural Special 73, Concord 51
1A-3 at Crowley's Ridge
Marked Tree 44, Crowley's Ridge 27
1A-5 at Augusta
Clarendon 60, Augusta 57
1A-7 at Kirby
Bradley 70, Mineral Springs 64