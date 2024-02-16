Shooting near Lake Fayetteville leaves man dead, others injured

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and multiple injured Thursday night, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Just before 11:15 p.m. Thursday Fayetteville police officers were dispatched to a shooting near 599 E. Lakeview Drive, the Lake Fayetteville Environmental Studies Center, according to police.

When police arrived, one deceased man was located in the area, according to police. Multiple people were brought to area medical facilities with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, according to police.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and the general public is not believed to be in danger.