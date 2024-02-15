SpaceX relocates incorporation to Texas

Private rocket company SpaceX has switched where it is incorporated to Texas from Delaware, its founder, Elon Musk, said Wednesday, weeks after a Delaware judge voided his pay package at Tesla, another company he owns.

That case was brought by a group of Tesla shareholders who were challenging a stock options package that allowed Musk to acquire about 304 million Tesla shares at a preset price -- $23.34 a share -- if the company achieved certain goals. The judge ultimately ruled that Musk had effectively overseen his own compensation plan, valued at more than $50 billion last month, with the help of compliant board members.

Delaware Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick bumped Musk out of the top spot on the Forbes list of wealthiest people.

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson issued a certificate Wednesday confirming that the state has accepted the company's filing to relocate its incorporation, according to a copy of the document that was posted on her office's website. A spokesperson for Nelson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk, a billionaire who lives in Texas and also runs the carmaker Tesla, has had issues with Delaware. Last month, a judge there voided the pay package that had helped to make him the world's wealthiest person.

"SpaceX has moved its state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas! If your company is still incorporated in Delaware, I recommend moving to another state as soon as possible," Musk said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Most corporations set up legal shop in Delaware because state law is typically favorable to corporations and experts say the change could backfire.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Musk moved Tesla's headquarters to Texas from California, although he said last year that the carmaker would move one component of that operation -- its engineering headquarters -- back to California.

He has also said that he wants to reincorporate Tesla to Texas from Delaware. But because Tesla, unlike SpaceX, is publicly traded, the move would require shareholder approval.

SpaceX still designs and builds its spacecraft at its headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif., a city near Los Angeles International Airport.

Musk announced SpaceX's corporate relocation to Texas hours before the company launched a robotic lander that will attempt to carry NASA payloads to the moon. The launch time had been postponed to early Thursday morning from Wednesday because of a technical issue.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Ives of The New York Times and Michelle Chapman of The Associated Press.