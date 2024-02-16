State police investigating use of force Helena-West Helena, Johnson County law enforcement officers

The Arkansas State Police are investigating two separate incidents of police use of force at the request of other agencies, a Friday news release states.

One of the incidents, which happened Dec. 19, led to the firing of four Helena-West Helena officers, while the other involves a Johnson County detective and took place around Jan. 26, the release states.

Helena-West Helena police officials requested the investigation into the actions of their former officers, while the 5th Judicial District prosecuting attorney's office requested the Johnson County investigation on Feb. 9.

Police officials in Helena-West Helena also requested that the state Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training decertify the four fired officers, the release states. If they are decertified, they would be unable to work in law enforcement in Arkansas.

It's routine for agencies in the state to call on state police to investigate alleged use of force violations by their officers. In each of the two cases, state police will submit their findings to a prosecutor to see if criminal charges are warranted.