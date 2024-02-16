State sports brief

TRACK AND FIELD

Razorbacks host Qualifier

The University of Arkansas' men's and women's track and field teams will host the Arkansas Qualifier today at the Randal Tyson Center.

Running events start at 2 p.m. with the distance medley relay. Field events start at 12:20 p.m.

The Razorbacks will be among the men's distance medley relay teams looking to qualify for the NCAA Championships with a projected lineup of Ben Shearer, TJ Tomlyanovich, Riley Wells and Peter Maru.

Apalos Edwards, a transfer from LSU, is scheduled to make his Arkansas debut in the triple jump. He was third at the SEC Indoor meet last year and fifth at nationals.

In women's competition, the Razorbacks will run Mia Cochran, Ainsley Erzen, Chachi Gonzales, Tiana LoStracco and Laura Tobardo in the mile and Sydney Thorvaldson, Mary Ellen Eudaly and Mackenzie Rogers in the 3,000 meters

Arkansas will have five pole vaulters, led by NCAA champion Amanda Fassold.

