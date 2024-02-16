Teen arrested in November fatal shooting in Little Rock

A Benton teen will face manslaughter, robbery and battery charges in connection to a November shooting that left another teenager dead, Little Rock police announced Friday.

Police identified Dillian Cheeter, 16, as the culprit in the Nov. 18 shooting of Marcus Marbley, 17. Officers found Marbley fatally shot across the street from the West Park Executive Building at 7101 W. 12th St.

Investigators identified a crime scene on the building's fourth floor, and later made contact with two other people who had gone to area hospitals after they were hurt in the same incident.

Authorities identified one of the injured victims as Juwan Mayes, 25, but did not name the other, a 15-year-old boy. The report did not give any details about their injuries.

Cheeter pleaded innocent to charges of manslaughter, first-degree battery and aggravated robbery on Friday, court records showed. His bond was set at $50,000, court records showed.