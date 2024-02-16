Trojans knock off first-place Eagles

Arkansas-Little Rock's men's basketball team built an early lead and was able to fend off a comeback attempt to knock off Morehead State, the first-place team in the Ohio Valley Conference, 69-68 on Thursday night before an announced crowd of 2,102 at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

Khalen Robinson scored 14 of his team-high 21 points in the second half to lead the Trojans. Makhel Mitchell scored 12 points off the bench and Jordan Jefferson added 11 points.

Morehead State (20-6, 11-2) got a big performance from Riley Minix, who finished with a game-high 29 points for the Eagles. Kalil Thomas made five three-pointers and scored 19 points, while Drew Thelwell added 11.

UALR (15-11, 9-4) jumped out to a quick 7-0 after Khalen Robinson knocked down a three-pointer just over two minutes into the game. The Trojans lead grew to 29-15 following a steal from Robinson that led to a fastbreak dunk from Bradley Douglas.

Morehead State responded and finished the half by going on a 13-2 scoring run to cut the Trojans lead to 31-28 at halftime. Minix scored eight points inside the last four minutes of the first half and Thomas drained a deep three-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to give Morehead State the momentum heading into the break.

Minix was the high scorer in the first half with 13 points, while Thomas added eight. Mitchell scored eight points off the bench to lead the Trojans' first half scorers. Robinson had seven points and six rebounds at the break.

The teams went back and forth in the second half as the intensity of the action picked up. Thomas knocked down another three-pointer at the 14:19 mark to give the Eagles a 41-40 advantage.

Back-to-back layups by Minix pushed the Morehead State lead up to 45-40, its largest of the game with 11:34 remaining. The Trojans responded with a 6-0 scoring run to take the lead back at 46-45. But Minix came back with a three-pointer to swing the advantage back to the Eagles at 48-46 with 8:47 to play.

Minix continued his hot shooting, knocking down another three-pointer with 6:38 left to build the Eagles lead back to five at 55-50. Robinson kept the Trojans close, scoring 10 straight points for UALR, including a three-pointer at the 3:43 mark that tied the game at 62-62.

Mitchell gave UALR a 67-65 advantage with a dunk off an assist from Robinson. But Thomas' three-pointer to give the Eagles the lead at 68-67 with 1:41 remaining.

Down by one with the shot clock running down, Douglas drove into the lane and used a dynamic spin move to free himself for a layup to give the Trojans a 69-68 lead with 24 seconds to play.

On the next possession for Morehead State, Minix was unable to convert on a difficult layup attempt and Jamir Chaplin came away with the rebound and was fouled with five seconds left.

Chaplin missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity and the Eagles got the rebound with 4.7 seconds left. Following timeouts by each team, Drew Thelwell missed a game-winning three-point attempt for Morehead State and the Trojans escaped with the dramatic victory.