2 people found dead in Colorado dorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Two people were found dead after a shooting was reported in a dorm room at a college in Colorado Springs, putting the campus on a short lockdown Friday.

Each person was shot at least once in what appeared to be an "isolated incident" about 6 a.m. at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, police spokesperson Ira Cronin said.

"We don't believe at this point that there is any ongoing threat to the community," he said at a briefing.

The coroner's office would determine how the two people died and no other details would be released by police, who are still working to determine what happened, Cronin said.

The campus was put on a lockdown for about 1½ hours after the shooting but the lockdown was later isolated to a student apartment complex on campus, school spokesperson Chris Valentine said.

That lockdown was also later lifted but the campus was closed for the day in response to the shooting.

Border Patrol deputy chief suspended

The acting deputy chief of the U.S. Border Patrol was suspended on misconduct allegations Thursday and departed U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters in downtown Washington, three agency officials said.

Joel Martinez, who was named the second-ranking Border Patrol official in January, is a 31-year veteran of the Border Patrol, according to his Customs and Border Protection biography.

Agency officials declined to provide details about Martinez's alleged wrongdoing, citing privacy laws, but said he was not under arrest. Additional details were not immediately available.

In a statement, Customs spokesperson Erin Waters said the agency does "not tolerate misconduct within our ranks."

"When we discover any alleged or potential misconduct, we immediately refer it for investigation and cooperate fully with any criminal or administrative investigations," Waters said. "Federal privacy laws prohibit discussion of individual cases."

Deputy's murder case declared mistrial

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A former Ohio sheriff's deputy charged in the killing of a Black man remained free Friday, after a jury couldn't agree on a verdict and the judge twice declared a mistrial, ending tumultuous proceedings that saw four jurors dismissed.

Jason Meade was charged with murder and reckless homicide in the December 2020 killing of Casey Goodson Jr. in Columbus. Meade, who is white, shot Goodson six times, including five times in the back, as the 23-year-old man tried to enter his grandmother's home.

Judge David Young declared a mistrial Friday morning, but retracted it minutes later and commended the jurors for their hard work.

Jurors came to Young again to say they couldn't agree and he instructed them to keep trying. He declared a final mistrial about two hours after that, when jurors said they were deadlocked.

Young will meet with prosecutors and defense lawyers in the near future to decide how to proceed with the case, but it wasn't clear Friday when that would happen.

Sean Walton, an attorney for the Goodson family, told reporters that while there was indeed a mistrial, there were still jurors who clearly considered all the evidence and thought Meade was guilty.

Meade's attorney, Mark Collins, expressed gratitude for how hard the jurors worked to be "as fair and impartial as possible," and said he and Meade are "ready to go," if a second trial is set.

Jurors and the special prosecutors who handled the case left the courthouse without speaking to reporters. Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney G. Gary Tyack's office issued a news release saying their thoughts are with the Goodson family, and that they will decide whether to retry the case after a review.

Texas to build border city Guard camp

McALLEN, Texas -- Texas will build an operations base for up to 1,800 National Guard members in Eagle Pass, expanding the presence of soldiers in the border city where the state has clashed with the Biden administration over immigration enforcement, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

The 80-acre property along the Rio Grande will open a short distance from Shelby Park, where Texas National Guard members have installed miles of razor wire and began denying access to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

"This will increase the ability for a larger number of Texas Military Department personnel in Eagle Pass to operate more effectively and more efficiently," Abbott said.

The camp will be constructed in phases of 300 beds every 30 days with the first phase expected to be completed by April, said Maj. General Suelzer, the head of the Texas Military Department. The complex will include three command posts, weapons storage rooms and a helicopter pad, he said.



