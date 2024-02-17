Arkansas Department of Health says tuberculosis exposure found at Springdale’s Har-Ber High School, urges testing

SPRINGDALE -- A tuberculosis exposure was identified at Har-Ber High School, according to an email from a communications official at the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday.

Meg Mirivel, director of the office for health communications, forwarded a letter she said was sent to Har-Ber "students and staff that came into contact with the case," according to the email.

The letter reads, in part, "The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has been notified that your child may have come in close contact with a person who has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis (TB). ADH strongly recommends your child be tested for TB to determine they are not infected."

The letter only went to those at the school who might have been exposed, Mirivel said.

There's no out-of-pocket cost for the testing, which is available at the health unit at 614 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale, according to the letter.

"TB is treatable, and we do encourage everyone who received the letter to follow the instructions in the letter," Mirivel said.

Trent Jones, communications director for the School District, confirmed the situation.

"Springdale schools will follow the guidelines from the Arkansas Department of Health," Jones said.

Tuberculosis is caused by bacteria and usually affects the lungs, according to the World Health Organization website. It's spread through the air when infected people cough, sneeze or spit and others inhale the germs, according to the website. About 10 million people worldwide contract tuberculosis every year, according to the World Health Organization.

Infected people might not show any symptoms, but the infection can develop into a severe illness if not found early and treated, according to the Department of Health letter.

Symptoms of active tuberculosis include a cough lasting three weeks or more, coughing up blood, fever, night sweats and fatigue, according to the Department of Health.