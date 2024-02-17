ASUN BASEBALL Virginia Military Institute 3, Central Arkansas 1

ASUN

Virginia Military Institute 3, Central Arkansas 1

The University of Central Arkansas opened its season with a loss Friday night to the Virginia Military Institute in Baton Rouge.

The Bears (0-1) were held to three hits and one run by the Keydets (1-0). VMI starter Will Riley (1-0) earned the win by allowing one run on two hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings, striking out six batters.

Catcher Casey Shipley, right fielder Zeb Allen and second baseman Tanner Leonard recorded UCA's three hits. First baseman AJ Mendolia recorded the lone run for the Bears in the first inning thanks to Shipley's hit.

UCA starter Jesse Barker (0-1) lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits. Reliever Bryce Parlin held the Keydets scoreless over the final three innings.