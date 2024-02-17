BASEBALL ALABAMA A&M 10, UAPB 6

ALABAMA A&M 10, UAPB 6

A two-run eighth inning allowed Alabama A&M (1-0) to grab enough of a cushion to hold on and beat the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in nonconference play at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

Tristen Curless and Blake Martin drove in two runs apiece for the Bulldogs, who trailed 3-1 until Dre Amaral's run-scoring double in the fourth inning started their comeback. UAPB (0-1) managed to tie the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh after Gavin Terry and Melachi Jefferies each batted a run in, but Alabama A&M scored twice off throwing mistakes by the Golden Lions in the decisive eighth to take the lead for good.

The Bulldogs added two insurance runs in the ninth off errors.

Lawrence Noble had a home run for UAPB, which finished its opener with five errors. Jordan Jones took the loss after allowing 5 runs on 3 hits in two-thirds of an inning in relief.