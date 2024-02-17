Marriages

Anthony Martinez, 19, of Bryant and Brianna Gonzalez, 19, of Alexander.

Shawn Waggoner, 37, of North Little Rock and Claudia Moskova, 40, of Little Rock.

Edgar Pamaylaon, 40, and Virna Valencerina, 55, both of Little Rock.

Mario Miranda Maldonado, 26, and Josephine Ramirez, 31, both of Alexander.

Brian Jarrett, 25, of Monticello and Rachael Honeycutt, 25, of Mayflower.

Azhane Butler, 29, and Fletcher Abram, 42, both of Little Rock.

Daniel Murphy, 37, of Little Rock and Stephanie Morse, 32, of Bryant.

Divorces

FILED

24-443. Sarah Jones v. Darrell Jones Jr.

24-445. Brandy Vines v. Steven Vines.

24-446. Brittany Hollins v. Alex Hollins Sr.

24-450. Jennifer Crosland v. Lucas Crosland.

24-453. Victoria Garcia Cruz v. Jose Gallegos Arriaga.

24-455. Tyeyria Garrett v. Ivory Bowman Sr.

24-457. Karen Stone v. Ira Stone.

GRANTED

23-2828. Michelle Smith-Richardson v. Whitmore Richardson II.