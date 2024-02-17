Ellis powers UA to split in Arizona

Bri Ellis homered twice and the No. 13 University of Arkansas softball team shut out Long Beach State 7-0 in its first game of the Bear Down Fiesta on Friday in Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona downed Arkansas 3-2 later Friday evening.

Ellis, the Razorbacks' first baseman who transferred from Auburn, broke a scoreless game in the third inning of the opener with a solo home run to left field. It was her first home run as a Razorback.

She doubled her home run total during her next plate appearance, when she mashed a two-run shot to put Arkansas ahead 4-0 in the fifth inning. It came one at-bat after Cylie Halvorson doubled to score Nia Carter from first base.

Arkansas (5-2) scored three two-out runs in the fifth inning.

The Razorbacks strung together another three-run inning in the sixth. After Hannah Gammill and Spencer Prigge were each hit by a pitch, Reagan Johnson reached on a throwing error that allowed a runner to score.

Carter hit a two-run triple, her third hit of the game, in the following at-bat to make it 7-0.

Southern Miss transfer right-handed pitcher Morgan Leinstock relieved starter Nikki McGaffin in the second inning and threw six dominant innings.

Leinstock (2-0) pitched 6 hitless innings and recorded 7 strikeouts with 2 walks. She entered with two runners on base and one out in the second inning, and got the Razorbacks out of a jam with ground-ball double play.

Leinstock, a native of Scottsdale, Ariz., who was pitching in her home state, faced 19 batters and threw 52 of 79 pitches for strikes.

McGaffin threw 1 inning and allowed 1 hit, walked 1 and struck out 2.

Ellis was 2 for 2 at the plate with 3 RBI and walked twice. Arkansas outhit Long Beach State (0-8) 8-1, and Carter (3 hits) and Ellis (2) were responsible for 5 of the hits.

Regan Shockey slid across home plate with a game-winning run in the seventh inning and unbeaten Arizona (8-0) knocked off later Friday night.

Arkansas rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the top of the seventh inning on Rylin Hedgecock's game-tying, two-run home run to right-center field. Up to that point the Razorbacks had managed just one hit off a pair of Arizona pitchers through six innings.

In the bottom of the seventh, Shockey led off with an infield single and moved to third on a walk and wild pitch. Arkansas pitcher Robyn Herron struck out Carlie Scupin on a ball in the dirt, but Shockey was able to race home under the tag of Arkansas catcher Kylie Brockman, who had thrown to first on the Scupin strikeout.

Arizona left fielder Dakota Kennedy set the tone for the Wildcats and finished 2 for 3 with a walk.