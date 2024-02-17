ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘Company’ in Fayetteville, ‘Godspell’ in Argenta





THEATER

The touring production of "Company" (music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by George Furth), in a new staging by Marianne Elliott that has turned what originally was a bachelor into a bachelorette, is onstage 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. The show won five 2022 Tony Awards, including best revival of a musical. Tickets are $42-$93. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

'Godspell' in Argenta

Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, stages the musical "Godspell" (music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by John-Michael Tebelak, based on the biblical Gospel of Matthew), with previews at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and shows at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Feb. 25-March 2.

J. Kirt Thomas plays Jesus with Willie Lucius as John the Baptist and Judas. The supporting cast of disciples includes Hannah Blacklaw, John Broadwater, Eli Halter, Savannah Halter, Kyra Hatley, Bella Insalaco, Steven Jones, Ashley Merrill, Amelia Migliore, Emory Molitor, Kelley Ponder, Satia Spencer, Kristen Phantazia Smith, Alexandra Rose Vigil, Adam Whitfield and Will Witt. Producing Artistic Director Vincent Insalaco directs, with music direction by Bob Bidewell.

Tickets are $28-$38, $88 VIP. Visit argentacommunitytheater.org.

FUN

African cirque

See Cirque Zuma Zuma, an African cirque-style show, 7 p.m. Monday in Arkansas State University-Beebe's Owen Center theater, 1102 W. College St., Beebe. It's part of the university's Lecture-Concert Series. Tickets are $10, $5 for educators, military personnel, K-12 students and senior citizens 60 and older. Visit asub.ticketleap.com/zumazuma.

Cirque Zuma Zuma takes over Arkansas State University-Beebe's Owen Center theater on Monday. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



ART

3D artists at ASU

Four artists who specialize in three-dimensional works will be visiting Arkansas State University this month: Malcolm Mobutu Smith, a professor of ceramics at Indiana University; Jamie Bates Sloan, an assistant professor of ceramics at the University of Oklahoma; Bede Clarke, an emeritus professor of ceramics from the University of Missouri; and Chris Wubbena, a professor of sculpture at Southeast Missouri State.

An exhibition of Wubbena's works goes on display Wednesday and remains up through March 11 at ASU's Windgate Center for Three-Dimensional Arts, 105 Driver St., Jonesboro. Workshops will take place from 8 a.m. until noon Thursday in the Windgate Center -- ceramics in Room 121 and sculpture in Room 127. Admission is free. An open question-and-answer event will follow, noon-1 p.m. Thursday, in the Windgate Center gallery.

A reception for the artists, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at The Lounge at Huntington Square, 401 W. Huntington Ave., Jones

boro, will feature a silent auction, refreshments, live music and hand-printed swag bags.

Coffin artist at UA

Ghanaian artist Jacob Paa Joe Jr. will close out a two-week-plus workshop at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to create a proverbial coffin on Thursday, with a 2:30 p.m. procession with the finished coffin at the Studio and Design Center, 696 Praxis Lane, Fayetteville, and a 5:30 p.m. artist talk on at Hillside Auditorium, Room 202, 902 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville.

Proverbial coffins were popularized in the mid-1950s in southern Ghana communities as a way of honoring the deceased. A fisherman might be buried in a coffin shaped like a boat or fish; an individual who demonstrated bravery in life may be interred in a lion; and a person who amassed great wealth may be buried in a luxury car.

Call (479) 575-7930 or email kaylac@uark.edu.

Ghanaian artist Jacob Paa Joe Jr. has been working on a Sankofa bird coffin at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



FILM

MacArthur movie

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, screens "The Tuskegee Airmen: Return to Ramitelli," 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The documentary looks at the Tuskegee Airmen, Black military pilots during World War II, featuring interviews with many of the pilots, family members and Italian and American historians; follows the daughter of a Tuskegee Airman to Italy to visit what remains of the base at Ramitelli and includes a visit to the cemetery at Nettuno, where several Tuskegee Airmen are buried. It's part of the museum's monthly Movies At MacArthur series. Admission, popcorn and beverages are free. Call (501) 376-4602.

ETC.

Rogers Pioneer Days

The Rogers Historical Museum, 313 and 322 S. Second St., Rogers, is offering a two-day, spring break "Pioneer Days!" history program March 19 and 21 for youngsters 6-12, focusing on early settlers who made their home in Benton County in the mid-19th century and their ways of self-sufficient living in the rural Ozarks. Each day features a different 45-minute program -- "Butter Making" March 19, "Tin Lanterns" March 21 -- and includes a themed lesson and hands-on activity. Sessions begin at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. each day. It's free to attend, but a timed registration is required for each day's session with the option to register for one day or both. Parents/guardians are asked to stay with their children during the program. To register, call (479) 621-1154 or visit rogershistoricalmuseum.org/pioneer-days.











