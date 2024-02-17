Farmers protest, block roads in India

NEW DELHI -- Farmers blocked highways and held demonstrations in many rural areas in northern India on Friday to protest over a range of grievances that have also led tens of thousands to march toward the capital in tractors and wagons.

Farmers in the northern states of Haryana and Punjab held sit-ins near toll plazas on major highways in the strike, supported by some trade unions. Authorities advised commuters to plan routes carefully to avoid blocked roads.

Tens of thousands of farmers began a protest march toward New Delhi earlier this week to demand guaranteed prices for their produce, but were stopped by the police about 125 miles away from the capital. The farmers are camping on the border between Punjab and Haryana after being blocked by concrete and metal barricades. Police detained some protesters.

Authorities have also suspended mobile internet service in some areas of Haryana, blocked social media accounts of some protest leaders and used drones to drop tear gas canisters on the protesters.

At the heart of the latest protests is a demand for legislation that would guarantee minimum support prices for all farm produce.

Ship targeted by missile fire in Red Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Missile fire apparently targeted a ship Friday off Yemen in the Red Sea, the latest attack suspected to have been carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels amid Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The vessel's captain reported an explosion near the ship in the Red Sea off the Yemeni city of Mocha, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization center said.

"The crew and the vessel are reported safe," the center said.

It did not immediately identify the vessel targeted. The security firm Ambrey described the ship as a Panama-flagged tanker and similarly said the crew was unharmed, though the vessel sustained minor damage.

Yemen's Houthi rebels did not immediately acknowledge carrying out the attack. However, the rebels typically take several hours before claiming their assaults.

Meanwhile, the U.S. military's Central Command acknowledged carrying out new airstrikes Thursday targeting the Houthis. It described hitting three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles in Houthi-controlled territory that "were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea."

U.N. court declines to set Gaza measure

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The top U.N. court Friday rejected a South African request to impose urgent measures to safeguard Rafah in the Gaza Strip, but also stressed that Israel must respect earlier measures imposed late last month at a preliminary stage in a landmark genocide case.

The International Court of Justice said in a statement that the "perilous situation" in Rafah "demands immediate and effective implementation of the provisional measures indicated by the Court in its Order of 26 January 2024, which are applicable throughout the Gaza Strip, including in Rafah, and does not demand the indication of additional provisional measures."

The world court added that Israel "remains bound to fully comply with its obligations under the Genocide Convention and with the said Order, including by ensuring the safety and security of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip."

South Africa announced Tuesday that it had lodged an "urgent request" with the International Court of Justice to consider whether Israel's military operations targeting the southern Gaza city of Rafah breach provisional orders the court handed down last month in a case alleging genocide.

7 arrested in money-laundering case

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong customs officials have arrested seven people linked to the territory's largest-ever money-laundering case, involving about $1.8 billion, some of it linked to a scam case in India.

The seven local residents, aged between 23 and 74, were part of a large-scale transnational syndicate that used various shell companies and bank accounts to transfer large sums from overseas to the city under the guise of running international trading businesses, customs officials said Friday.

One account once received as much as $12.8 million on a single day, they said.

Ip Tung-ching, the head of the customs financial investigation bureau, said $371 million of the total was suspected to be linked to a scam case involving a mobile application in India. But she did not say which application it was.

Authorities believe the syndicate received remittances from India in connection with the exportation of electronic devices, diamonds, gems and precious metals, Ip said. Proceeds were then transferred to bank accounts in Hong Kong for money laundering.

Yu Yiu-wing, the bureau's divisional commander, said officers exchanged intelligence with Indian authorities and found some of the money came from two jewelry companies that Indian authorities said were connected to the scam.





Members of various trade unions and opposition political parties shout slogans in support of countrywide rural strike called by farmers in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Farmers are blocking highways and holding demonstrations in many rural areas in northern India to protest over a range of grievances that have also led tens and thousands to march toward the capital. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)



Members of various trade unions and opposition political parties march in support of countrywide rural strike called by farmers in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Farmers are blocking highways and holding demonstrations in many rural areas in northern India to protest over a range of grievances that have also led tens and thousands to march toward the capital. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)



Members of various trade unions and opposition political parties gather in support of countrywide rural strike called by farmers in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Farmers are blocking highways and holding demonstrations in many rural areas in northern India to protest over a range of grievances that have also led tens and thousands to march toward the capital. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)



Protesting farmers face the police across a barricade near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states, almost 200 kilometers (125 miles) from New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb.16, 2024. Farmers are blocking highways and holding demonstrations in many rural areas in northern India to protest over a range of grievances that have also led tens and thousands to march toward the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)



Protesting farmers run away from tear gas shells used by the police near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states, almost 200 kilometers (125 miles) from New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb.16, 2024. Farmers are blocking highways and holding demonstrations in many rural areas in northern India to protest over a range of grievances that have also led tens and thousands to march toward the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)



Police personnel wait behind a barricade as they face protesting farmers near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states, almost 200 kilometers (125 miles) from New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb.16, 2024. Farmers are blocking highways and holding demonstrations in many rural areas in northern India to protest over a range of grievances that have also led tens and thousands to march toward the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)



Police personnel fire tear gas shells at protesting farmers near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states, almost 200 kilometers (125 miles) from New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb.16, 2024. Farmers are blocking highways and holding demonstrations in many rural areas in northern India to protest over a range of grievances that have also led tens and thousands to march toward the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)



A protesting farmer carrying a ceremonial sword shouts slogans as farmers face the police near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states, almost 200 kilometers (125 miles) from New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb.16, 2024. Farmers are blocking highways and holding demonstrations in many rural areas in northern India to protest over a range of grievances that have also led tens and thousands to march toward the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

