Tiffany Boothe, assistant manager of the Seaside Aquarium in Oregon, said the body of a 46-foot male fin whale that washed ashore will naturally decompose, creating a "huge nutrient boost for the local environment," feeding scavengers like eagles and ravens, down to little amphipods at Sunset Beach State Park.

Brad Wendt, 47, police chief in Adair, Iowa, was convicted of lying to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to acquire machine guns for the police department that prosecutors say he sold for an almost $80,000 personal profit.

Christopher Solis, 27, of Anaheim, Calif., was found guilty of several hit-and-run crimes for injuring nine people with his pickup truck in Fullerton, Calif., but jurors deadlocked on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.

William McCann, 54, a former state senator and gubernatorial candidate in Illinois, halted his federal corruption trial into claims that he misued over $500,000 in campaign funds to plead guilty to nine felony counts of wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.

Jair Renan Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and a friend of his are suspected of fraudulent misrepresentation, use of false documents and money laundering in connection with a bank loan request, police said in a statement.

Anthony Hall, 61, a Baltimore man who served 25 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder, will receive more than $2.36 million over the next two years under the Walter Lomax Act, and an additional $71,407 for his attorneys' fees.

Mitchell Bosch, 44, of New York, was charged with felony counts of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers as well as with several misdemeanors, including being on the Capitol grounds illegally during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Matt Rosendale, Republican U.S. congressman of Montana, said he dropped out of the GOP primary race for a Senate seat, because "the hill was just too steep."

Shelly Marquardt, a veterinarian at Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida, said 11 cold-stunned Kemp's ridley sea turtles "are fully recovered and have been cleared ... to go back home to the east coast of Florida into a warmer part of the Atlantic Ocean."