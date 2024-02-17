Couldn't trust again

With regards to Mrs. Jan Keith's letter, I would ask her if she would feel the same way if it were her teenaged daughter or son who had been sexually abused by an adult in the church, especially one of the leaders in the church, as apparently is the case here. Then the senior pastor, who from all indication had full knowledge of the events, refused to immediately remove the individual and make it known to the congregation.

That's what leadership is all about. How can anyone ever respect a leader who covers up information harmful to his unit, his corporation, or the church he is leading? In my opinion, I could never trust that individual again in any matter. It's not that complicated, people. Just my two cents' worth.

BILL CORLEY

Benton

Miss Halloween King

Our hearts were broken to see Otis Schiller's obituary recently. He was the "Halloween King" who adorned the corner of Markham and McAdoo in midtown Little Rock with an array of scary artifacts from creepy dolls to a towering Frankenstein figure and an electric chair he built himself that crackled on command.

He and his wife passed out candy to the hundreds of Halloween night visitors. Steady streams of cars stopped by throughout October to watch progress as he built a new version of the display every year, carefully arranging hundreds of objects.

He followed up with annual Christmas displays that were just as elaborate--and beloved. A crackling fire (of colored lights) in a mantle belched smoke from one of the fog machines he used at Halloween, and a life-sized Santa watched over an array of lights, toys and scenes of Christmas traditions.

We always enjoyed talking with him before the holidays, comparing notes about yard decorations. We often saw him after the holidays at the half-price sales, where he'd already started dreaming about next year.

His displays were a holiday tradition for so many. Otis was one of those rare people who made his corner of the world a community. In this letter, we represent countless folks of all ages who appreciated what he did for us and will miss the way he celebrated Halloween and Christmas with everyone.

STEVE and CINDY TAYLOR

Little Rock

On Trump's memory

Citizen Donald Trump is being more than a little hypocritical when he criticizes President Joe Biden's memory lapses. After all, it is well-documented that Trump forgot, among many other things: that Recep Erdogan is the president of Turkey, not Viktor Orban; that he is running against Nikki Haley, not Nancy Pelosi; that he defeated Hillary Clinton, not Barack Obama; that he bested Jeb Bush in 2016, not George W. Bush; and, most notably, that he lost the 2020 election to Biden.

Trump's memory condition is considerably more worrisome than Biden's. It's obviously contagious.

BILL BRUTON

Little Rock

Voices is a laugh riot

All of you crack me up! I don't even need to read the funny pages anymore after looking through the letters to the editor.

RICK WHITE

Bentonville

Made matters worse

About three months ago I predicted in a letter to the editor that if the United States continued to give military weapons and money to Israel to kill Palestinians, all it would do is make matters worse. At the time of my letter, Israel had killed 14,200 Palestinians and, at this writing, the figure is 28,328, mostly women and children.

Yes, Hamas was wrong in attacking and killing 1,200 Israelites, but the overkill ratio is about 23-1.

President Joe Biden has finally acknowledged that the world is condemning us and Israel for the slaughter and the United Nations has at last asked for a ceasefire.

Biden and even Hamas have agreed on a ceasefire but the stubborn Israeli prime minister says he will not stop the war until all Hamas are dead. He should add that he might stop it if the U.S. cut off the military aid.

The same can be said for the money and weapons we are giving to Ukraine. In the long run, Ukraine is not going to defeat Russia.

I am not a Donald Trump fan, but I do believe he could come closer than any other political figure in bringing both wars to a quick halt.

Most Americans, I believe, are tired of us paying for an alleged 905 military bases around the world to protect countries that laugh at us for spending mostly our money, rather than theirs, to protect them. On that point alone I agree with Trump.

VERNON McDANIEL

Ozark