Local churches: the season of Lent begins; community groups and Bible study groups meet, youth activities hosted and more

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sundays. Sunday School for all age children is at 9:45 a.m. in the lower level. Adult Bible Class is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Christianity 101 will take place in the library Sunday at 9:45. The Adult Choir rehearsals will follow the Lenten services. Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesday. The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon each Friday.

Information: 855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and recordings are posted on the website.

Ash Wednesday service will take place at noon on February 14.

The Presbyterian Men's Group will meet at 9:30 a.m. March 2 in the Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-2390 or the about and visitors tabs of pcbv.org.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville at 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville holds services in person and online at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays.

As the season of Lent begins, the church's theme is "Pause: Spending Lent with the Psalms" as they slow down and make space to be present to God and one another. This week in worship and study, they will reflect on Psalm 25.

On Sundays, join us at 9 a.m. for adult Bible study, 11:30 a.m. for children's ministry, 11:30 a.m. for handbell rehearsals, and 4 p.m. for youth group. Choir rehearses on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Handbell rehearsals are 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. for Benton County residents. Volunteers are welcome to help on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Information: 273-5450 or fpcbentonville.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, during which there is a Kid's Connect as well as a nursery.

Women's Bible Study, open to all women in the community, is studying Genesis 1-11: Creation, Sin, and the Nature of God. It has two study times to choose from, 9:15 to 11 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. The cost of the book is $10.

The Men's Bible Fellowship meets every Wednesday at 9 a.m. In the evening is a new Men's Bible Fellows, which starts February 22 at 6 p.m. The study is open to all men in the community.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday in the chapel. The Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Ping Pong Group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall each Thursday. A number of Community Life Groups are also available to join.

Information: 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

The church is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at the church. Register at redcrossblood.org or call the church office.

Highland Christian Church is hiring a part-time Choir Director. Please contact the church for more information.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and are available live on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin St., Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube.

A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service. A more contemporary service is offered on the third Sunday of each month at 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.

All Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m.

Children's and youth classes from age 3 to grade 5 meet in Lower Knox. Grades 6-12 meet in the youth room in Lower Knox and are divided by age. The adult Bible study meets in Upper Calvin, the Thoughtful Christians group meets in the church library and on Zoom, and the Open Door class meets in Upper Witherspoon.

The Youth Group (5th-12th graders) meets every Wednesday in Lower Witherspoon from 6-7:30 p.m.

During Lent, two Bible studies are offered, at noon and at 6 p.m., in the church library and on Zoom.

The annual business meeting after the 11 a.m. service in the sanctuary on Feb. 25 will be followed by lunch in Fellowship Hall.

Co-pastors are Jan and Phil Butin.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, holds Sunday services led by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold at 10:30 a.m. both in person and livestreamed on YouTube and the church website. Church van pickup is available; call the church office if you would like a ride.

Two six-week Wednesday Lenten study groups will begin February 21 at 5:30 p.m., based on the books, "The Grace of Les Miserables" and "Entering the Passion of Jesus." Following dinner and a brief discussion of the theme each week, attendees will separate into the two study groups.

A Valentine's Ball to raise funds for the Youth Mission Trip to Nashville will take place Saturday, Feb. 17, 6 to 9 p.m. This event will include fine dining, a DJ, dancing, silent auction, photo booth and lots of desserts. This fun evening is open to the public. Call the church office for tickets.

Sunday School classes for children, youth and adults begin at 9:30 a.m. as well as a confirmation class taught by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold at the same time. Other classes for adults will continue to meet, including Lectionary study at 9 a.m. each Monday, Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship, which meets at 7 a.m.

On Sunday, youth will meet to discuss "Speaking to God on our troubles." It will include lunch, social time, activities and worship, message and small groups.

A Wednesday After-School Music, Fun and Fellowship program welcomes all from 2-7 p.m. It offers music education with hands-on application, snacks and homework time.

Samaritan Fridays, an outreach for those in need, are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex.

Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College, meet in the Rail Room for instruction, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m., and Fridays, from 8 to 9 p.m. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas.

Information: 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to April Wallace at awallace@nwaonline.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.