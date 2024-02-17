Marion hits shots to knock off GCT

MARION -- Marion kept pace in a heated 5A-East race Friday night, riding a dominant second-quarter to a 67-47 victory over Greene County Tech at Fidelity Bank Arena.

"If we knock down shots then we'll be just fine," Marion Coach Emmanuel Wade said. "They did a good job preventing us from getting the ball inside tonight. Our bigs can be dominant inside, so they did a great job there. We have been working on the inside-outside game the last few weeks, and it paid off tonight."

Junior guard Lyndell Buckingham scored a game-high 23 points for Marion, while David Brewer scored 11 and Jalen White finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Kayden King hit for 14 points for the Eagles, while Parker Harris and Noah Oswalt added nine points apiece.

After the Eagles (12-16, 2-10) hit four of their nine first-quarter three-point attempts to take a 16-15 lead, Marion (16-4, 10-2) forced six Eagle turnovers and allowed the visitors to make just three field goals in the second quarter. Marion claimed a 35-23 lead at halftime.

White scored the first four Marion points of the second quarter as the Pats surged ahead 19-18 on a short jumper with 7:18 left in the first half.

The Marion run continued when Buckingham hit a three-pointer, and Ronnie Townsend scored in the paint for a 24-20 Patriot lead with 5:54 remaining before halftime.

Leading by one point midway through the second, Marion barred Greene County Tech from the scoreboard for the rest of the first half, and the Patriot offense heated up when Buckingham, Townsend and Lewis hit three-pointers.

"With jumpers like that, you make them or miss them," Wade said. "We had guys step up tonight who made a lot of them, and that's big for us."

King got Greene County Tech back in the mix in the third period, hitting three-pointers on three consecutive Eagle possessions to get the visitors within 37-32 with 4:17 left in the third.

With Marion clinging to a 41-38 lead with 2:52 left in the third, Marion embarked on a 13-2 run that ultimately gave the Pats enough cushion for victory.

GIRLS

MARION 45

GREENE CO. TECH 37

Ny'Asia Jackson knifed to the basket and shot a runner over a much taller player in the painted area.

Even before the ball whispered through the net, she faced the home crowd, screamed and pumped her fist.

The all-state senior point guard's clutch basket went down as one of the game's bigger plays of Marion's 45-39 victory over Greene County Tech.

"I thought we did our best job tonight of closing and putting together three, maybe three and a half quarters," Marion Coach Shunda Johnson said. "Everyone who we sent in there did their job and did something to help us win. Everybody didn't score, but they didn't have to. Everyone did their job and lifted the team."

Jackson netted a game-high 22 points with six assists for Marion (15-10, 7-5), while Jalee Meeks hit for 11 points, and Jada Cheers scored 10 points and collected six rebounds.

Greene County Tech (23-6, 11-1) got 15 points from Jacey Edrington, eight from Sophia Gonzalez, and seven from Weslyn Burnside.