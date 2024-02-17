



Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade. Two $50,000 donations were posted Friday under the singer's name on a GoFundMe page. Swift's representative confirmed the donations to Variety, the trade publication reported, and The Associated Press independently verified the posts. "Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," read the messages accompanying the posts. Lopez-Galvan, 43, was shot Wednesday as she celebrated the Chiefs' Super Bowl win with her husband, young adult son and hundreds of thousands of other fans at the city's Union Station. Twenty-two others, half of whom were under 16, were wounded in the shooting.

Hip-hop entrepreneur Russell Simmons is being sued for defamation by Drew Dixon, a former Def Jam Recordings executive who also has accused Simmons of sexual assault and harassment during her time at the label in the 1990s. A representative for Simmons could not immediately be reached for comment. Simmons has previously denied Dixon's and other accusers' allegations. It was the second lawsuit filed against Simmons this week. On Tuesday, another woman, identified as a Jane Doe, sued Russell, 66, for rape in a separate complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The accuser, who said she worked as a senior music executive at Def Jam, alleged that she was "sexually harassed, assaulted, sexually battered, and raped" by Simmons when she worked at the label during the 1990s. "I have never engaged in nonconsensual sex," said Simmons in a statement to The Times in regards to the Jane Doe suit. A representative for Simmons said he "has voluntarily taken numerous lie detector tests all of which support his statement." According to her suit, Dixon claims Simmons' abuse began as soon as she started working at the label in 1994. Dixon alleges that despite constantly rebuffing his alleged advances, Simmons "routinely attempted to grope her and kiss her." Then she claims that in 1995, Simmons raped her in his Manhattan apartment after she ran into him on the street. After the alleged assault, Dixon resigned from Def Jam. According to Dixon's complaint, Simmons has engaged in a "concerted and malicious campaign to discredit" her "and to so damage her reputation that Ms. Dixon's factual reporting of what he did to her would not be credited." "Ms. Dixon has taken enough abuse," Dixon's attorney Sigrid McCawley said in a statement. "Mr. Simmons has used his public platform to re-traumatize and terrorize Ms. Dixon, and the time has now come to hold him accountable for his defamatory statements and to end this cycle of abuse."





Russell Simmons arrives at the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)





