North Little Rock ends Bryant streak





The tone was set early with defense, then senior guard Ja'Kory Withers led the offense as the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats defeated the Bryant Hornets 55-52 on Friday night in a 6A-Central Conference game in North Little Rock.

Robert Griffin, the Charging Wildcats' 6-7 senior center, blocked four shots in the opening minutes and disrupted the Hornets' offense most of the night.

"I told Griff he has got to set the tone,'' North Little Rock Coach Nathan Clayborn said. "We've been on him all week and he came out and it showed.''

While Griffin, who finished with six blocks, was leading a defense that held the Hornets to 14-of-47 shooting, Withers was next to unstoppable on offense. He finished with 31 points and was 7 of 7 on free throws and had 3 three-pointers.

"That is our guy, that is our leader,'' Clayborn said. "We go as he goes. Kind of like [Kellen] Robinson for them. We go as he goes."

Bryant, which had beaten North Little Rock (17-7, 7-3) twice this season and had not lost a game since November, was without Robinson, their highly-touted junior guard, who injured an ankle against Little Rock Central almost two weeks ago.

The Hornets (26-3, 10-1) trailed 16-11 after one quarter and 29-17 at the half. A strong third quarter, holding North Little Rock to seven points, got them back in the game, despite having just four field goals in the quarter. They hit 11 free throws in the quarter and trailed 36-34 going into the fourth quarter.

A technical foul called on the North Little Rock bench for disputing a buzzer shot at the end of the quarter gave the Hornets the chance to grab the lead.

Cameron Bead made the two technical free throws and Robert Young a layup with 7:49 left to give the Hornets a 38-36 lead.

The Wildcats regained the advantage and was up 40-38 until Bead had consecutive baskets for a 43-41 Bryant lead. North Little Rock regained the lead at 45-43. Bryant tied it again at 45-45 with 3:28 left.

A 6-0 run with Andre Barnes scoring on a reverse layup, Griffin getting his only basket and Withers making a layup gave North Little Rock 51-45 advantage with 2:00 left.

Bryant got no closer than three points the rest of the way and never had an opportunity to take a shot that would tie the score.

"I think we played hard, we played together,'' Clayborn said. "Griff stepped up and played a big game. It started off on the defensive end.

"I thought the boys played hard. We do some crazy things at times. Overall, I think we played hard, we played together, we played great."

Bead led Bryant with 16 points and Drake Fowler scored 12.







