100 years ago

Feb. 17, 1924

SEARCY -- Thrown from a train as it started moving, Iverson McKowen of McRae was severely through not seriously injured Thursday. He was dragged about 50 feet, his body being a mass of bruises, and his face and head cut until he was almost unrecognizable. T. H. Simpson of Higginson took him in his wagon to Higginson, where he was treated. McKowen is a deputy sheriff and was on his way to Georgetown. The accident occurred on the Missouri Pacific at Tettleton's crossing between Higginson and Kensett.

50 years ago

Feb. 17, 1974

CONWAY -- In compliance with his attorney's directive to come to court looking representable, a young defendant in a strong-armed robbery trial showed up Thursday in a rented tuxedo, complete with pleated shirt and bow tie. Guy H. Jones Jr., attorney for Jethro Tyus, 18, had requested Tyus, of Route 2, Conway, to appear for the trial dressed in a suit. Tyus told Jones that he had checked with friends and none of them had a suit he could borrow, so he rented one. "I told him I wanted him to look like he was going to Sunday school, so I guess I am responsible," Jones said. The case ended in a mistrial, ordered by Judge Russell C. Roberts, after it was discovered that only 11 persons were sitting in the jury box after 12 had been chosen to hear the case.

25 years ago

Feb. 17, 1999

EUREKA SPRINGS -- Eleven Eureka Springs High School students suspended for drinking alcohol at a Beta Club convention have sued the school district for unequal treatment. The lawsuit claims that some of the students have not been able to participate in athletics while other extracurricular activities have not been prohibited. U.S. District Judge Franklin Waters on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order that essentially allowed six female students to participate in a basketball tournament Tuesday night. In a bench trial Friday, Waters will rule on the merits of the district's action.

10 years ago

Feb. 17, 2014

Leaders in the state House and Senate say funding the state's Medicaid expansion program, known as the private option, will dominate debate during the second week of the 89th General Assembly fiscal session, which starts Tuesday. The first week of the session was spent mostly on negotiations and amendments to the $915 million private-option plan. Supporters need the votes of three-fourths of the membership in both chambers to pass the funding measure. The private option, which provides federally funded private health insurance for roughly 100,000 Arkansans, narrowly won legislative approval in 2013, the year it was created.