Parade shooting suspects charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two juveniles were charged with crimes connected to the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally, authorities said Friday, as the city tries to recover in the aftermath of the violence.

A news release from the Jackson County Family Court said the juveniles are being detained in the county's Juvenile Detention Center on gun-related and resisting arrest charges. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

No further information was released. Defendants age 17 and under in Missouri are typically adjudicated through the juvenile system, which is far more private than the system for adults. Names of the accused are not released, nor are police documents such as probable cause statements.

In cases involving serious crimes such as murder, juveniles as young as 12 can be certified for trial as adults, said Lynn Urban, a professor who chairs the Criminal Justice and Criminology Department at the University of Central Missouri.

Police initially detained three juveniles but released one who they determined wasn't involved in the shooting. Police are looking for others who may have been involved and are calling for witnesses, victims and people with cellphone video of the violence to call a dedicated hotline.

Meanwhile, Kansas Citians say they are turning to religious gatherings, vigils and counseling to try to cope with the horror of what happened.

A mother and popular disc jockey died in the burst of gunfire Wednesday as the parade and rally were concluding, and 22 others -- more than half of them children -- were injured. By Friday, two people remained in critical condition and one was in serious condition. Most of the injured children were out of the hospital and expected to recover.

Police believe a dispute between several people led to the shooting.

The slain woman was identified by radio station KKFI-FM as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of "Taste of Tejano." On Friday, a family friend, Katrina Rojas Vincent, said she could feel Lopez-Galvan's presence as she stood near the shooting site.

"Her spirit will always be here welcoming people back to this location, to not be afraid to not have any fear, to enjoy yourself and live your life," Vincent said.

She described Lopez-Galvan as a vibrant, giving person.

"Always had that smile ear to ear and just the positivity that she brought to our community with the music that she would play" on her radio program, Vincent said.

The Jackson County prosecuting attorney's office set up in-person counseling for the traumatized. Twelve people attended Thursday, including two children, spokesman Michael Mansur said Friday. The agency also established a hotline offering counseling, but Mansur didn't immediately have information on how many called the hotline.

The Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five years Sunday, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime. The two previous celebrations went off without any trouble.

Information for this article was contributed by Trisha Ahmed of The Associated Press.

People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of a shooting at a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. More than 20 people were injured and one woman killed in the shooting near the end of Wednesday's rally held at nearby Union Station. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of a shooting at a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. More than 20 people were injured and one woman killed in the shooting near the end of Wednesday's rally held at nearby Union Station. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of a shooting at a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. More than 20 people were injured and one woman killed in the shooting near the end of Wednesday's rally held at nearby Union Station. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



A worker cleans outside of Union Station Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. The venue was the site of a mass shooting Wednesday after a rally celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs winning the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of a shooting at a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. More than 20 people were injured and one woman killed in the shooting near the end of Wednesday's rally held at nearby Union Station. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



A security guard stands outside of Union Station Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. The venue was the site of a mass shooting Wednesday after a rally celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs winning the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of a shooting at a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. More than 20 people were injured and one woman killed in the shooting near the end of Wednesday's rally held at nearby Union Station. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



Jacob Gooch talks about being shot in the leg during Wednesday's Super Bowl victory rally for the Kansas City Chiefs while recovering in Leavenworth, Kan., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Gooch, along with his wife and his son, were among the more than 20 people injured in the incident that also resulted in one death. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

