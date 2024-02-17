Little Rock Christian’s Preston Davis commits to Arkansas football

Hard-hitting Little Rock Christian linebacker Preston Davis has committed to be a preferred walk-on at Arkansas.

The 5-11, 215-pound Davis picked the Razorbacks over offers from Central Arkansas, Harding, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Pittsburg State, Ouachita Baptist and others.

"I committed to Arkansas mainly because of the coaches," Davis said. "From what I've experienced, all the coaches are genuine people. I've mainly talked to three coaches, those being Coach [Travis Williams], Coach [Marcus] Woodson, and Coach [Jake] Trump.

"Coach [Williams] is a very enthusiastic and energetic guy, which is what you need for football, and he's very unashamed about his faith in Jesus and the importance it [has] to him, which is very important to me as well."

He reports running 4.72 seconds in the 40-yard dash along with a 4.21 pro-agility shuttle while having a 34-inch vertical jump.

He had 132 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 receiver fumble as a senior.

Davis recorded 402 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 4 interceptions, 4 recovered fumble, a forced fumble and a pick-six during his career.



