Robertson brings strong pair for today’s Dixie Belle Stakes

HOT SPRINGS -- Two fillies with similar names, one foaled in Kentucky and the other in the owners' native Minnesota, represent trainer Mac Robertson in today's $150,000 Dixie Belle Stakes at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

Eight 3-year-old fillies are slated to go six furlongs in a prep for the $150,000 Purple Martin on March 16 at the same distance. Trainer Chris Hartman, last year's Dixie Belle winner with Klassy Bridgette, is back with meet winner Tanya Showers, the Runhappy product a half-length behind Midshipman's Dance in the Mockingbird on Jan. 13.

Robertson seeks his third Dixie Belle victory after scoring with Amy's Challenge in 2018 and Ring Leader in 2020, both for Novogratz Racing Stables Inc. Xtreme Smoke Show and last-out meet winner Xtreme Diva represent the Xtreme Racing Stables of Mike and Linda McGowan, the couple unveiling the fillies three days apart last August at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minn. The McGowans won Oaklawn's 2021 Gazebo with 3-year-old male sprinter Sir Wellington.

Xtreme Smoke Show won her first two starts and placed fifth in the Mockingbird, the Frosted filly's 3-year-old debut. Xtreme Diva, by Coal Front, won a $100,000 stakes race second time out, then after being pitched too high in a Keeneland stake ran fifth at Oaklawn before winning a Feb. 2 sprint by three quarters.

Eduardo Gallardo keeps the mount on Diva and Francisco Arrieta pilots Smoke Show for a second time. The McGowans bought both at 2022 yearling sales for less than $100,000 total, Smoke Show going for $55,000 in September at Keeneland. Diva represented the first black-type stakes winner for retired $1.8-million earner Coal Front, who was paired with the Old Topper mare Silly Little Mama.

"Mike, Vicki and I are looking for really good fillies," said Robertson after going to $625,000 for a Tapit yearling at the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale in May 2021. "I thought she was the best filly in the sale. ... She's out of a Grade I horse [Gomo, by Uncle Mo] by a sire that everybody wants [Amy's Challenge was bred in 2021 to Tapit]. It made sense to me."

"I would buy every horse," Vicki McGowan said later in the year, "because I love them all."

Tanya Showers keeps Chris Landeros up for a third straight race, Keith Asmussen rides Frosted product Sharp Tune for his father, leading trainer Steve Asmussen, and Kentucky breeder Douglas Scharbauer. The bay filly held third in the Mockingbird after leading the first half-mile in 45.32 seconds.

Brad Cox sends in Ghalia Princess, an American Pharoah bay, off a Jan. 20 New Orleans maiden victory at 6-1. Oaklawn leader Cristian Torres obtains the mount with last-out pilot Florent Geroux riding today at Fair Grounds on a stakes-filled card. Randy Morse wheels back Blue Squall, a Jan. 26 Oaklawn winner in the mud and third to Tanya Showers here before that. Tanya Showers, Sharp Tune and Xtreme Smoke Show race without medication while the other Dixie Belle fillies go off Lasix.

The ninth of 10 races, the 46th Dixie Belle is scheduled for a 4:50 p.m. post