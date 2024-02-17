GIRLS

BEEBE 50, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 42 Bailey Barton and Deija Lockhart both etched out 14 points to support Beebe (16-11, 10-4 5A-Central), which pulled into a third-place tie with the Lady Patriots in the conference. Hannah Johnson tallied 12 points for the Lady Badgers.

BIGELOW 41, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 38 Ashlyn Kinley scored 17 points for host Conway Christian (16-11) as it fell to the Lady Panthers in the 2A-5 Conference Tournament championship game.

BROOKLAND 59, HIGHLAND 47 Kinley Morris strolled through with 20 points as Brookland (28-2) beat the Lady Rebels in the semifinals of the 4A-3 Conference Tournament at Highland. Evan Polsgrove scored 13 points, and Macy Slater ended with 10 points for the Lady Bearcats.

CONWAY 72, JONESBORO 38 Alexis Cox had 24 points -- her sixth straight game with at least 20 points -- in a 34-point beating for Conway (22-7, 9-1 6A-Central). Emerie Bohanon and A'Myia Taylor had 12 points each for the Lady Wampus Cats, who led 41-23 at halftime.

COTTER 42, GREENLAND 29 Top-seeded Cotter (23-7) sawed down the Lady Pirates behind 22 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals from Kylee Chastain. Addi Decker chipped in with eight points and four steals for the Lady Warriors, winners of 15 consecutive games. Maddy Cavenaugh's eight points led Greenland (11-14).

DUMAS 61, McGEHEE 43 Kendri Broughton brought home 16 points, 13 rebounds and 3 assists as Dumas (25-5) claimed the 3A-8 Conference Tournament title at Smackover. Mirica Scott tallied 13 points, and Kiera Jones scored 11 points for the Lady 'Cats.

EARLE 82, BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 74, OT A heavy dose of Journey Jefferson and Jada Maples led Earle (18-11) to the 2A-3 Conference Tournament title at Bay. Jefferson finished with 41 points, and Maples had 37 points for the Lady Bulldogs.

FARMINGTON 81, PRAIRIE GROVE 20 Marin Adams had 14 points as eight players scored at least five points for Farmington (31-1), which blasted the Lady Tigers in the semifinals of the 4A-1 Conference Tournament at Gravette. Zoey Bershers scored 12 points, Morgan Uher added 11 points, and both Reese Shirey and Kaycee McCumber tossed in 10 points apiece for the Lady Cardinals, who led 50-10 at halftime.

GRAVETTE 65, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 50 Alexa Parker rattled in 19 points for host Gravette (22-7), which opened a 34-16 halftime lead and coasted to the finals of the 4A-1 Conference Tournament. DaLacie Wishon scored 17 points, and Brooke Handle connected for 12 points for the Lady Lions. Katie Ditch led Shiloh Christian (9-19) with 14 points. Lauren McCredy had 10 points for the Lady Saints.

GREENBRIER 57, ALMA 54, OT Rhiauna Dorris scored 15 points, and Jade Steele delivered 14 points as Greenbrier (11-16, 6-6 5A-West) won in overtime. Hallie Wharton added 11 points for the Lady Panthers.

HARDING ACADEMY 47, BALD KNOB 29 Kloey Fullerton's 16 points led Harding Academy (23-7), which finished off the Lady Bulldogs in the 3A-6 Conference Tournament finals at Rose Bud. Jama Akpanudo added 12 points for the Lady Wildcats. Aby Daugherty scored nine points, while Treasure Smithson and Andi Mullen had eight points apiece for Bald Knob (25-5).

MAMMOTH SPRING 57, MARKED TREE 33 Laney Young put forth 18 points for Mammoth Spring (34-4) in its drubbing of the Lady Indians in the 1A-3 Conference Tournament title championship at Crowley's Ridge. Tay Davis scored 16 points, and Brynn Washam collected 12 points for the Lady Bears.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 55, MELBOURNE 47 Kaitlyn McCarn mustered up 24 points for Mountain View (21-10) in the semifinals of the 3A-2 Conference Tournament at Salem. Emma Akins added 19 points and 19 rebounds, and Jaci Cooper stumped free for 10 points for the Lady 'Jackets.

OZARK MOUNTAIN 62, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 60 Mahaley Gilmore scored 15 points, and Brooklyn Tennyson had 12 points to lead Ozark Mountain (18-13) in the semifinals of the 2A-1 Conference Tournament at Cotter. Abby Methvin finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for Yellville-Summit (15-10). True Layton logged 14 points.

PARIS 55, BOONEVILLE 51, OT Annabelle Perry's 22 points sparked Paris (15-18) to the 3A-4 Conference Tournament title at Hackett. Preslee Bowman scored 15 points, and Kaydence Freeman had 10 points for the Lady Eagles. Lexi Franklin provided 22 points, and Tempi Terry managed 16 points for Booneville (14-14).

PULASKI ACADEMY 58, LONOKE 22 Sophia Boyd busted out with 12 points and nine rebounds as Pulaski Academy (16-7, 10-2 4A-5) blasted the Lady Jackrabbits. Randi Stewart scored 11 points, and Greenlee Elmore had 10 points for the Lady Bruins.

SALEM 75, CAVE CITY 47 Salem (23-6) moved to the finals of the 3A-2 Conference Tournament in its home gymnasium behind 33 points from Marleigh Sellars. Maddie Keen scored 12 points for the Lady Greyhounds.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 63, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 30 Delaney Roller amassed 15 points to get Har-Ber (19-8, 10-4 6A-West) off and running. Madisen Campbell scored 14 points, Makenlie Campbell ended with 13 points, and Jazmine McCarther countered with 11 points for the Lady Wildcats.

VALLEY SPRINGS 50, BERGMAN 44 The third time was the charm for host Valley Springs (23-9) as it beat the top-ranked team in Class 3A during the finals of the 3A-1 Conference Tournament. Eliza Drewry had 21 points, and Tayla Trammell scored 10 points for the Lady Tigers, who'd lost twice to the Lady Panthers during the regular season. Macy Willis had nine points, and Laramie Watkins pushed in eight points in the win.

VAN BUREN 60, HARRISON 48 Aspen Cone supplied her team with 18 points as Van Buren (17-11, 5-7 5A-West) outlasted the Lady Goblins. Cam Schmidt and Vi Johnson both had nine points, and Sophie Goerig scored eight points for the Lady Pointers.

WESTERN YELL COUNTY 50, LAVACA 48 Mykaila Rodriguez had 15 points to give Western Yell County (18-17) third place in the 2A-4 Conference Tournament at Lavaca. Kynlee Millard scored 10 points, and Jaylee Carter added nine points for the Lady Wolverines.

BOYS

FARMINGTON 74, HUNTSVILLE 37 Maddox Teeter finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists for Farmington (29-2) as it trounced the Eagles in the semifinals of the 4A-1 Conference Tournament at Gravette. Layne Taylor capped the game with 14 points, 11 assists and 7 rebounds, and Jaxon Berry had 13 points for the Cardinals. Mason Simpson also finished with 12 points for Farmington.

HACKETT 56, BOONEVILLE 31 Eli Slavens and Hayden Foster had 14 points each as Hackett (23-5) defended its home turf and won the 3A-4 Conference Tournament championship. Christian Ketchum knocked in 11 points for the Hornets. Colter Fisher led Booneville (17-8) with 12 points.

LAMAR 75, CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 59 Central Arkansas Christian (21-4) had its 20-game winning streak end in the finals of the 3A-5 Conference Tournament at Dover. Sam Maddox had 21 points, and Kevin Williams touted 12 points in the loss for the Mustangs.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 41, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 37 Annor Boateng had 17 points and seven rebounds as Central (23-5, 8-2 6A-Central) escaped. Daniel Culberson had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 73, BEEBE 39 Dallas Thomas and Jayden Slaughter poured in 14 points each in a rout for Parkview (14-12, 8-4 5A-Central). Drake Marbley turned in 11 points for the Patriots.

MAMMOTH SPRING 58, MARKED TREE 48 Garet O'Dell's 26 points launched Mammoth Spring (27-7) to the 1A-3 Conference Tournament crown at Crowley's Ridge. Blake Rogers chimed in with 11 points for the Bears.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 52, WALNUT RIDGE 43 Collin Johnson had 16 points to carry Mountain View (24-6) during the semifinals of the 3A-2 Conference Tournament at Salem. Tyler Newton and Trevor Downs both scored 15 points for the Yellowjackets.

OZARK CATHOLIC 60, COUNTY LINE 57 Peyton Goldschmidt drained a long three-pointer as time expired to give Ozark Catholic a semifinal victory over defending Class 1A state champion County Line during the 1A-1 West Conference Tournament at Decatur. The shot came after County Line had rallied from a 34-19 halftime deficit to tie the game at 57-57.

RIVERVIEW 60, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 44 Tristan Cunningham scored 17 points as Riverview (23-1) blitzed the Jaguars in the finals of the 3A-6 Conference Tournament at Rose Bud. Tadrian Baker supported with 14 points, Dakalan Williams had 11 points, and Tucker Cunningham posted 10 points for the Raiders. Aaron Britton led LISA Academy North (17-15) with 12 points. Kenan Morris added 10 points.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 82, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 61 Hayden Wood hit five three-pointers and scored 33 points for Har-Ber (25-2, 13-1 6A-West), which remained tied atop the league standings with Fayetteville. Courtland Muldrew added 22 points for the Wildcats.

VAN BUREN 63, MOUNTAIN HOME 50 Jaxon Cazzell drove away with 23 points to stake Van Buren (21-7, 10-2 5A-West) past the Bombers. Drew Brasuell scored 13 points, and Trenton Cooley notched 10 points for the Pointers. A.G. Denton also contributed nine points in the win.

YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 66, HAAS HALL BENTONVILLE 50 Kendall Hickerson scored 13 points as Yellville-Summit (18-10) streaked into the finals of the 2A-1 Conference Tournament at Cotter. Noah Layton ended with 12 points for the Panthers. Kaedyn Grunewald picked up 20 points for Haas Hall Bentonville (17-17).

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

CONCORD 67, RURAL SPECIAL 42 Whitley Goodson stepped up with 22 points for Concord (28-6), which advanced to the title game of the 1A-2 Conference Tournament at West Side Greers Ferry. Ashlyn Cossey scored 15 points, Kately Cornett added 13 points, and Laiken Cornett finished with 11 points for the Lady Pirates, who are also playing in the finals for the first time since 2018. Emma Goins scored 14 points, and Rayleigh Turner had 11 points for Rural Special (15-12).

DES ARC 54, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 40 Makenzie Williams completed the night with 20 points, 14 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists as Des Arc (16-9) advanced to the finals of the 2A-6 Conference Tournament at Barton. Kaylee McDonald ended with 14 points and seven rebounds as well for the Lady Eagles.

DOVER 59, MAYFLOWER 53 Kenzie McCrotty hit six three-pointers and finished with a game-high 39 points as Dover (23-5) moved to the 3A-5 Conference Tournament title game inside its home gymnasium. Logan Young had eight points and 11 rebounds, and Emerie Housley chipped in with four points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Pirates, who lost to the Lady Eagles 70-50 on Feb. 2 and 61-59 on Jan. 9. Kiki Williamson scored 16 points, and both Ella York and Riley Whittington had 11 points apiece for Mayflower (20-7).

EMERSON 66, NEVADA 44 Layla Tell's 12 points and nine rebounds led Emerson (27-5) during the semifinals of the 1A-8 Conference Tournament at Nevada. Savannah Pyle had 11 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds, and Niya Franklin contributed 10 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Pirates. Sidney Tinnell and Kagen Gunnels tacked on nine points apiece for Emerson.

HAMBURG 52, WATSON CHAPEL 50 Lainey Tippin tallied 19 points as Hamburg (24-5, 12-2 4A-8) captured the conference championship. Skylar Watkins had 12 points, Makayla Miller scored nine points, and Shenia Gavin notched eight points for the Lady Lions.

JASPER 58, ALPENA 47 Jadeyn Middleton's 15 points were key for Jasper (22-12) as it protected its home court and beat the Lady Leopards in the semifinals of the 1A-1E Conference Tournament. Laney Daniels scored 13 points, Tiana Sibert had 12 points, and Camber Shrum gathered in 11 points for the Lady Pirates.

MAMMOTH SPRING 77, MAYNARD 34 Brynn Washam's 24 points steadied Mammoth Spring (33-4) in the semifinal round of the 1A-3 Conference Tournament at Crowley's Ridge. Tay Davis scored 14 points, and Adrianna Corbett followed with 10 points for the Lady Bears. Laney Young and Bethany Robbins also had nine points each whereas Molly Corbett provided eight points in the victory.

MANSFIELD 64, LAVACA 40 Kaylee Ward shined with 22 points, 16 rebounds and 6 blocks for Mansfield (25-0) in the semifinals of the 2A-4 Conference Tournament at Lavaca. Alyson Edwards also had 22 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists, and Kynslee Ward collected 9 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists for the Lady Tigers.

MARSHALL 64, QUITMAN 46 Audrey Blair paced Marshall (19-10) with 19 points in the semifinal round of the 2A-2 Conference Tournament at Izard County. Makaela Blair and Miley Harris each had 13 points, and Izzy Harness logged 11 points for the Lady Bobcats. Sara Dixon was tops for Quitman (23-7) with 15 points.

MOUNTAINBURG 49, WESTERN YELL COUNTY 46 An 18-point effort from Mykaila Rodriguez was big for Western Yell County (17-17) as it came up short in the semifinals of the 2A-4 Conference Tournament at Lavaca. Sara Broadstock had 13 points, and Kynlee Millard corralled nine points for the Lady Wolverines.

PARIS 50, CHARLESTON 42 Annabelle Perry's 20 points enabled Paris (14-18) to continue its impressive run as it reached the finals of the 3A-4 Conference Tournament at Hackett. Kaydence Freeman scored 18 points for the Lady Eagles, who'd previously lost twice to the Lady Tigers before their semifinal victory.

RIVERCREST 53, MANILA 50 Zakiyah Brownlee's 22 points helped guide Rivercrest (17-10) to the 3A-3 Conference Tournament crown. Mykayla Banks scored 18 points, and Destiny Burks claimed 10 points for the Lady Colts.

TAYLOR 40, KIRBY 33 Heidi May had 16 points, 12 steals and 11 rebounds as Taylor (26-7) advanced to the championship game of the 1A-7 Conference Tournament at Kirby. Gabi Bradford finished with 9 points and 12 rebounds, and Genna Braswell added 8 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals for the Lady Tigers, who lost 51-38 to the Lady Trojans on Jan. 25.

BOYS

BOONEVILLE 45, CHARLESTON 44 Noah Harrel finished with 14 points for Booneville (17-7) as it slipped by the Tigers and into the finals of the 3A-4 Conference Tournament at Hackett. Colter Fisher added 12 points for the Bearcats, who'd split the two regular-season meetings with their league rivals. Maddix Terry scored 14 points, and Colten Rucker ended with nine points for Charleston (15-12).

COTTER 68, LIFEWAY CHRISTIAN 52 Kolby Woods compiled 29 points as host Cotter (15-20) reached the semifinals of the 2A-1 Conference Tournament. Ryan Benedict scored 16 points, and David Roger had 12 points for the Warriors. Ty Tilton also scored 10 points for Cotter.

DUMAS 53, LAKE VILLAGE 46 Tommy Reddick tossed in 26 points and four rebounds as Dumas (24-4) outlasted the Beavers in the 3A-8 Conference Tournament at Smackover. Raylen Spratt added 13 points and four assists while Joseph Jones had eight points and four rebounds for the Bobcats.

HAAS HALL BENTONVILLE 74, OZARK MOUNTAIN 71 Tobin Munson struck up 21 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists to lead Haas Hall Bentonville (17-16) in the semifinals of the 2A-1 Conference Tournament at Cotter. Easton Combs had 20 points, and Kaedyn Grunewald added 17 points for the Huskies.

HACKETT 63, COSSATOT RIVER 53 Hayden Foster had 15 points to lift host Hackett (22-5) into the championship game of the 3A-4 Conference Tournament. Wyatt Hester scored 13 points for the Hornets.

JASPER 56, LEAD HILL 47 Spencer Traywick delivered 19 points and 17 rebounds as host Jasper (23-10) survived in the semifinals of the 1A-1E Conference Tournament. Sawyer Willis had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Malijah Campbell totaled 10 points and five rebounds for the Pirates.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 84, HEBER SPRINGS 28 Landren Blocker churned out 27 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists in a runaway win for Little Rock Christian (22-7, 15-1 4A-5). J.J. Andrews had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals, and Tristian Watson collected 11 points, 5 steals and 3 assists for the Warriors.

MAMMOTH SPRING 66, RIDGEFIELD CHRISTIAN 44 Caleb Michaels punched his way to 19 points for Mammoth Spring (26-7) in the 1A-3 Conference Tournament semifinals at Crowley's Ridge. Blake Rogers had 18 points, and Garet O'Dell netted 13 points for the Bears.

MARSHALL 56, IZARD COUNTY 47 Bryce Griffin's 11 points led Marshall (23-8) in the semifinals of the 2A-2 Conference Tournament at Izard County. Payton DePriest and Jesse Ragland both scored 10 points for the Bobcats. Gabe Spray's 19 points were a team high for Izard County (22-9). Jude Everett added 11 points.

MORRILTON 58, FOUNTAIN LAKE 48 Fountain Lake (16-16) let a halftime lead slip away in the third quarter of its loss during the semifinals of the 4A-4 Conference Tournament at Clarksville. Dillon Dettmering scored a team-high 23 points for the Cobras, who led the Devil Dogs 30-28 after the first two quarters. Taylor Willis added 10 points in the loss.

SLOAN-HENDRIX 63, CEDAR RIDGE 59 Hudson Rorex had 16 of his 28 points during the first 16 minutes as Sloan-Hendrix (29-8) moved on in the 2A-2 Conference Tournament at Izard County. Logan Hill had 13 points, and Cade Marshall tacked on nine points for the Greyhounds. Kyle Provence had 19 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter for Cedar Ridge (23-8). Caden Griffin scored 18 points, and Rylen Brown put in nine points.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 64, VIOLA 30 Jacob Carlton delivered 30 points in a huge home victory for West Side Greers Ferry in the 1A-2 Conference Tournament. Brooks Hipp tucked away 11 points for the Eagles. Gunner Cowgill had 10 points for Viola (16-20).

WONDERVIEW 73, SACRED HEART 43 Cayleb Stobaugh led with 20 points and seven rebounds for Wonderview (20-7) as it strolled to the title game of 1A-4 Conference Tournament in Morrilton. Ethan Kelley ended with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists, while both Rowdy Warren and Lance Carr scored 10 points each for the Daredevils.