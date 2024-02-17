Scores

Today at 2:02 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

High school basketball

Friday's scores

GIRLS

6A-Central

North Little Rock 65, Bryant 24

Conway 72, Jonesboro 38

Little Rock Central 68, Little Rock Southwest 28

6A-West

Bentonville 63, Rogers 45

Springdale 62, Bentonville West 22

Fort Smith Northside 40, Fayetteville 27

Springdale Har-Ber 63, Fort Smith Southside 30

5A-Central

Beebe 50, Little Rock Parkview 42

Little Rock Christian 75, Jacksonville 47

Mount St. Mary 44, Maumelle 32

Vilonia 73, Sylvan Hills 47

5A-East

Nettleton 50, Batesville 49

Marion 45, Greene County Tech 37

West Memphis 59, Paragould 33

Searcy 60, Valley View 36

5A-South

Sheridan 58, Benton 47

Lake Hamilton 56, El Dorado 26

White Hall 48, Hot Springs 29

Pine Bluff 37, Texarkana 36

5A-West

Greenbrier 57, Alma 54, OT

Greenwood 80, Mountain Home 55

Russellville 58, Siloam Springs 29

Van Buren 60, Harrison 48

4A-5

Pulaski Academy 58, Lonoke 22

4A-7

Ashdown 39, De Queen 38

Camden Fairview 66, Hope 33

Arkadelphia 66, Malvern 37

Nashville 66, Magnolia 52

BOYS

6A-Central

North Little Rock 55, Bryant 52

Jonesboro 53, Conway 52

Little Rock Central 41, Little Rock Southwest 37

6A-West

Bentonville 51, Rogers 44

Springdale 51, Bentonville West 38

Fayetteville 61, Fort Smith Northside 51

Springdale Har-Ber 82, Fort Smith Southside 61

5A-Central

Little Rock Parkview 73, Beebe 39

Maumelle 67, Little Rock Catholic 60

Vilonia 73, Sylvan Hills 49

5A-East

Nettleton 67, Batesville 61

Marion 67, Greene County Tech 47

West Memphis 76, Paragould 54

Valley View 70, Searcy 36

5A-South

Benton 63, Sheridan 53

Lake Hamilton 82, El Dorado 64

White Hall 46, Hot Springs 36

5A-West

Alma 59, Greenbrier 57

Mountain Home 58, Greenwood 56

Russellville 71, Siloam Springs 46

Van Buren 63, Harrison 50

4A-7

De Queen 49, Ashdown 45

Camden Fairview 63, Hope 61

Arkadelphia 75, Malvern 55

Magnolia 76, Nashville 71

Conference tournaments

GIRLS

4A-1 at Gravette

Farmington 81, Prairie Grove 20

Gravette 65, Shiloh Christian 50

4A-4 at Highland

Brookland 59, Highland 47

Forrest City 67, Jonesboro Westside 66, OT

3A-1 at Valley Springs

Valley Springs 50, Bergman 44

3A-2 at Salem

Salem 75, Cave City 47

Mountain View 55, Melbourne 47

3A-4 at Hackett

Paris 55, Booneville 51

3A-5 at Dover

Lamar 46, Dover 39

3A-6 at Rose Bud

Harding Academy 47, Bald Knob 29

3A-8 at Smackover

Dumas 61, McGehee 43

2A-1 at Cotter

Cotter 42, Greenland 29

Ozark Mountain 62, Yellville-Summit 60

2A-3 at Bay

Earle 82, Buffalo Island Central 74, OT

2A-4 at Lavaca

Western Yell County 50, Lavaca 48

Mansfield 49, Mountainburg 32

2A-5 at Conway Christian

Bigelow 41, Conway Christian 38

2A-7 at Caddo Hills

Acorn 40, Horatio 31

1A-3 at Crowley's Ridge

Mammoth Spring 57, Marked Tree 33

1A-8 at Nevada

Nevada 55, Dermott 53

BOYS

4A-1 at Gravette

Farmington 74, Huntsville 37

Pea Ridge 59, Prairie Grove 46, OT

4A-3 at Highland

Blytheville 59, Brookland 56

Jonesboro Westside 67, Forrest City 66

3A-1 at Valley Springs

Elkins 63, Bergman 55

3A-2 at Salem

Mountain View 52, Walnut Ridge 43

3A-4 at Hackett

Hacket 56, Booneville 31

3A-5 at Dover

Lamar 75, Central Ark. Christian 59

3A-6 at Rose Bud

Riverview 60, LISA Academy North 44

3A-8 at Smackover

Dumas 67, McGehee 46

2A-1 at Cotter

Yellville-Summit 66, Haas Hall Bentonville 50

2A-3 at Bay

Riverside 36, Bay 34

2A-4 at Lavaca

Hector 66, Mountainburg 54

1A-1W at Decatur

Ozark Catholic 60, County Line 57

1A-3 at Crowley's Ridge

Mammoth Spring 58, Marked Tree 48

1A-5 at Augusta

Brinkley 73, Clarendon 38