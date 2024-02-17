High school basketball
Friday's scores
GIRLS
6A-Central
North Little Rock 65, Bryant 24
Conway 72, Jonesboro 38
Little Rock Central 68, Little Rock Southwest 28
6A-West
Bentonville 63, Rogers 45
Springdale 62, Bentonville West 22
Fort Smith Northside 40, Fayetteville 27
Springdale Har-Ber 63, Fort Smith Southside 30
5A-Central
Beebe 50, Little Rock Parkview 42
Little Rock Christian 75, Jacksonville 47
Mount St. Mary 44, Maumelle 32
Vilonia 73, Sylvan Hills 47
5A-East
Nettleton 50, Batesville 49
Marion 45, Greene County Tech 37
West Memphis 59, Paragould 33
Searcy 60, Valley View 36
5A-South
Sheridan 58, Benton 47
Lake Hamilton 56, El Dorado 26
White Hall 48, Hot Springs 29
Pine Bluff 37, Texarkana 36
5A-West
Greenbrier 57, Alma 54, OT
Greenwood 80, Mountain Home 55
Russellville 58, Siloam Springs 29
Van Buren 60, Harrison 48
4A-5
Pulaski Academy 58, Lonoke 22
4A-7
Ashdown 39, De Queen 38
Camden Fairview 66, Hope 33
Arkadelphia 66, Malvern 37
Nashville 66, Magnolia 52
BOYS
6A-Central
North Little Rock 55, Bryant 52
Jonesboro 53, Conway 52
Little Rock Central 41, Little Rock Southwest 37
6A-West
Bentonville 51, Rogers 44
Springdale 51, Bentonville West 38
Fayetteville 61, Fort Smith Northside 51
Springdale Har-Ber 82, Fort Smith Southside 61
5A-Central
Little Rock Parkview 73, Beebe 39
Maumelle 67, Little Rock Catholic 60
Vilonia 73, Sylvan Hills 49
5A-East
Nettleton 67, Batesville 61
Marion 67, Greene County Tech 47
West Memphis 76, Paragould 54
Valley View 70, Searcy 36
5A-South
Benton 63, Sheridan 53
Lake Hamilton 82, El Dorado 64
White Hall 46, Hot Springs 36
5A-West
Alma 59, Greenbrier 57
Mountain Home 58, Greenwood 56
Russellville 71, Siloam Springs 46
Van Buren 63, Harrison 50
4A-7
De Queen 49, Ashdown 45
Camden Fairview 63, Hope 61
Arkadelphia 75, Malvern 55
Magnolia 76, Nashville 71
Conference tournaments
GIRLS
4A-1 at Gravette
Farmington 81, Prairie Grove 20
Gravette 65, Shiloh Christian 50
4A-4 at Highland
Brookland 59, Highland 47
Forrest City 67, Jonesboro Westside 66, OT
3A-1 at Valley Springs
Valley Springs 50, Bergman 44
3A-2 at Salem
Salem 75, Cave City 47
Mountain View 55, Melbourne 47
3A-4 at Hackett
Paris 55, Booneville 51
3A-5 at Dover
Lamar 46, Dover 39
3A-6 at Rose Bud
Harding Academy 47, Bald Knob 29
3A-8 at Smackover
Dumas 61, McGehee 43
2A-1 at Cotter
Cotter 42, Greenland 29
Ozark Mountain 62, Yellville-Summit 60
2A-3 at Bay
Earle 82, Buffalo Island Central 74, OT
2A-4 at Lavaca
Western Yell County 50, Lavaca 48
Mansfield 49, Mountainburg 32
2A-5 at Conway Christian
Bigelow 41, Conway Christian 38
2A-7 at Caddo Hills
Acorn 40, Horatio 31
1A-3 at Crowley's Ridge
Mammoth Spring 57, Marked Tree 33
1A-8 at Nevada
Nevada 55, Dermott 53
BOYS
4A-1 at Gravette
Farmington 74, Huntsville 37
Pea Ridge 59, Prairie Grove 46, OT
4A-3 at Highland
Blytheville 59, Brookland 56
Jonesboro Westside 67, Forrest City 66
3A-1 at Valley Springs
Elkins 63, Bergman 55
3A-2 at Salem
Mountain View 52, Walnut Ridge 43
3A-4 at Hackett
Hacket 56, Booneville 31
3A-5 at Dover
Lamar 75, Central Ark. Christian 59
3A-6 at Rose Bud
Riverview 60, LISA Academy North 44
3A-8 at Smackover
Dumas 67, McGehee 46
2A-1 at Cotter
Yellville-Summit 66, Haas Hall Bentonville 50
2A-3 at Bay
Riverside 36, Bay 34
2A-4 at Lavaca
Hector 66, Mountainburg 54
1A-1W at Decatur
Ozark Catholic 60, County Line 57
1A-3 at Crowley's Ridge
Mammoth Spring 58, Marked Tree 48
1A-5 at Augusta
Brinkley 73, Clarendon 38