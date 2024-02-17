SUN BELT BASEBALL ARKANSAS STATE 14 NEBRASKA-OMAHA 4

SUN BELT

ARKANSAS STATE 14 NEBRASKA-OMAHA 4

Arkansas State used a five-run fifth inning and a seven-run eighth inning to secure a 14-4 victory over Nebraska-Omaha night in the season opener for both teams at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Austen Jaslove had four hits, including a 399-foot solo home run to left field that gave the Red Wolves a 8-4 advantage early in the team's big eighth inning. Cason Tollett and Allen Grier also homered for ASU in the win.

Coby Greiner was credited with the win for the Red Wolves, while Scott Reed was the losing pitcher for Omaha.

ASU finished with 14 hits, while the Mavericks managed just six.