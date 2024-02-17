Trojans trying to continue hot streak

Fresh off its biggest win of the season over Ohio Valley Conference leader Morehead State on Thursday night, the Arkansas-Little Rock men take on Southern Indiana today at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

With the emotional 69-68 victory over Morehead State behind them, UALR (15-11, 9-4 Ohio Valley) will have to turn the page quickly as the Screaming Eagles arrive after suffering a 77-68 loss at Tennessee-Martin on Thursday.

"That's what worries me," UALR Coach Darrell Walker said of the possibility of his team overlooking Southern Indiana coming off the Morehead State win. "It's almost like a trap game. I'll be here watching film on Southern Indiana to get ready for [today]. At the end of the day, we have to protect home. We can't lose at home anymore. We have to beat everybody that comes through this door."

The Trojans have won seven out of their past eight games, including a 77-75 win over Southern Indiana on Jan. 18 when the teams met in Evansville, Ind.

Improved defensive play has been much of the catalyst for the recent success. In the past seven games, UALR has held its opponents to 61 points per game, far lower than its opponents' season average of 74.4 points per game.

"I remember we lost to UT-Martin [on Jan. 13] and I came in and told my guys, 'You can win 13 in a row,' " Walker said. "'You guys got to believe in yourself, but you have to get better defensively.' From that day on, we've gotten better.

"If you research what the numbers are the last eight games, we've gotten so much better defensively. That's why we are able to win basketball games."

A major key to the success defensively as well as offensively has been the elite play of point guard Khalen Robinson. Against Morehead State, Robinson collected seven rebounds and also came up with two steals that led to fastbreak opportunities.

Robinson scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half to go along with three assists. One of those assists was a difficult pocket bounce pass that found Makhel Mitchell under the basket for a critical dunk in the final minutes.

"Whatever it takes to get the win, that's what we try to do," Robinson said. "We're showing that we are battle-tested. The more time that we are able to spend together on the court and off the court, I think it's all starting to click for us. Defense is our main priority. If we're getting stops, our offense will come. That's how we've been getting our wins."

"He's very cerebral," Walker said of Robinson. "He still is just figuring out his game. When to shoot, when to pass. It's a work in progress, but I can see him developing more and more. There is a reason he was ranked that high coming out of high school. He's a good player and I'm glad to have him."

With the Trojans riding high after the recent success, Southern Indiana (7-19, 4-9) will be looking to play spoiler today. Walker said he hopes that the home court advantage will be as strong today as it was Thursday night, when an announced crowd of 2,102 provided energy for his team down the stretch.

"I wish they would come like that all the time," he said of the energy the crowd brought against Morehead State. "We needed them, and they were loud and boisterous. There were people in the stands and it felt good. I think my guys played off that energy big time. I thought that energy helped us win that basketball game.

"We got to keep packing the Jack. We can get more people in there, please come out and watch this team play. I think we are fun to watch."