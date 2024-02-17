UAPB men’s advance box

Arkansas-Pine Bluff men at Alabama State

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Ala.

RECORDS UAPB 10-14, 5-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alabama State 11-13, 6-5

SERIES Alabama State leads 34-21.

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.;18.1;6.2

G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.;14.5;3.4

F Robert Lewis, 6-9, So.;4.4;3.4

F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.;10.9;3.5

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Jr.;7.2;7.1

COACH Solomon Bozeman (28-59 in third season at UAPB and overall)

Alabama State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G C.J. Hines, 6-2, Jr.;10.7;2.8

G Micah Octave, 6-5, Jr.;5.7;5.0

G T.J. Madlock, 6-3, Jr.;15.3;4.8

G Isaiah Range, 6-4, Sr.;9.3;3.2

C Ubong Okon, 7-1, So.;2.7;6.4

COACH Tony Madlock (19-36 in second season at Alabama State, 35-56 in fourth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;;Ala. State

80.7;Points for;69.3

82.9;Points against;69.5

-3.9;Rebound margin;0.6

-1.4;Turnover margin;2.8

45.2;FG pct.;38.1

37.2;3-pt pct.;29.1

75.8;FT pct.;71.7

CHALK TALK Following today's game, UAPB will travel to Huntsville, Ala., for a game on Feb. 19 against Alabama A&M. ... Alabama State has won the past three matchups against UAPB and pulled away in the second half of an 83-72 victory on Jan. 8 at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff. C.J. Hines scored 21 points in that game for the Hornets. ... UAPB has committed a combined 52 turnovers during its current four-game losing streak. The Golden Lions had just 38 total turnovers in the three games prior.

-- Erick Taylor