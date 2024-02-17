UAPB men’s advance box

Arkansas-Pine Bluff men at Alabama State
WHEN 4 p.m. Central
WHERE Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Ala.
RECORDS UAPB 10-14, 5-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alabama State 11-13, 6-5
SERIES Alabama State leads 34-21.
TV None
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.;18.1;6.2
G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.;14.5;3.4
F Robert Lewis, 6-9, So.;4.4;3.4
F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.;10.9;3.5
F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Jr.;7.2;7.1
COACH Solomon Bozeman (28-59 in third season at UAPB and overall)
Alabama State
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G C.J. Hines, 6-2, Jr.;10.7;2.8
G Micah Octave, 6-5, Jr.;5.7;5.0
G T.J. Madlock, 6-3, Jr.;15.3;4.8
G Isaiah Range, 6-4, Sr.;9.3;3.2
C Ubong Okon, 7-1, So.;2.7;6.4
COACH Tony Madlock (19-36 in second season at Alabama State, 35-56 in fourth season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPB;;Ala. State
80.7;Points for;69.3
82.9;Points against;69.5
-3.9;Rebound margin;0.6
-1.4;Turnover margin;2.8
45.2;FG pct.;38.1
37.2;3-pt pct.;29.1
75.8;FT pct.;71.7
CHALK TALK Following today's game, UAPB will travel to Huntsville, Ala., for a game on Feb. 19 against Alabama A&M. ... Alabama State has won the past three matchups against UAPB and pulled away in the second half of an 83-72 victory on Jan. 8 at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff. C.J. Hines scored 21 points in that game for the Hornets. ... UAPB has committed a combined 52 turnovers during its current four-game losing streak. The Golden Lions had just 38 total turnovers in the three games prior.
-- Erick Taylor