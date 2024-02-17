UAPB women’s advance box

Arkansas-Pine Bluff women at Alabama State

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Ala.

RECORDS UAPB 13-11, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alabama State 3-19, 3-8

SERIES Alabama State leads 32-12

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Sr.;16.7;7.4

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Sr.;12.5;4.1

G Kalia Walker, 5-5, Sr.;6.3;1.9

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, Sr.;8.9;4.4

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Sr.;10.0;6.0

COACH Dawn Thornton (50-82 in fifth season at UAPB, 98-152 in ninth season overall)

Alabama State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Donyiel Bolton, 6-4, So.;1.2;1.6

F Ryin Tillis, 6-1, So.;0.7;2.1

F Cordasia Harris, 6-1, Sr.;11.7;8.5

G Dakiyah Sanders, 5-4, Jr.;4.0;3.5

G Solangelei Akridge, 5-8, Fr.;4.4;1.7

COACH Freda Freeman-Jackson (367-290 in 26th season at Alabama State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Ala. State

75.6;Points for;48.8

68.9;Points against;75.7

1.9;Rebound margin;-9.1

3.0;Turnover margin;-8.9

42.4;FG pct.;33.0

28.8;3-pt pct.;25.4

66.0;FT pct.;63.2

CHALK TALK UAPB guard Zaay Green missed the Golden Lions' previous game against Jackson State because of a knee injury. The senior is the second-leading scorer in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. ... Cordasia Harrs, who needs 23 points to reach 500 for her career in her second season with Alabama State, has six double-doubles this season. ... The Golden Lions beat the Hornets 85-62 in their first meeting on Jan. 8 in Pine Bluff. Maya Peat had 17 points and 10 rebounds for UAPB in the victory.

-- Erick Taylor