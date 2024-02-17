Washington’s Birthday/Daisy Gatson Bates Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by holiday observances Monday. The federal government observes George Washington's Birthday. State and local offices observe both Washington's birthday and Daisy Gatson Bates Day.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Regular schedule.

Jacksonville: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: All routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: Monday's through Thursday's routes will run one day late. Recycling and yard waste will run regular schedule.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Sherwood: Monday's routes will be picked up Tuesday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: All routes will run one day late.

South of the river: All routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices closed Monday.

Jacksonville: Offices closed Monday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices open Monday.

Little Rock: Offices closed Monday.

Maumelle: Offices closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Offices closed Monday.

Sherwood: Offices closed Monday.

Wrightsville: Offices closed Monday.

Pulaski County: Offices closed Monday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices closed Monday.

State: Offices closed Monday.

Federal: Offices closed Monday.

State Capitol: Offices closed Monday. Building is open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Little Rock 311 Services: Closed Monday.

POST OFFICE

Offices closed Monday.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed Monday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed Monday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open Monday.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: School in session Monday.

Little Rock: School closed Monday for professional development.

North Little Rock: School in session Monday.

Pulaski County Special: School in session Monday.

ROCK REGION METRO

Office open Monday. Buses and streetcars will run regular schedule.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Office closed Monday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces Monday in observance of Washington's Birthday/Daisy Gatson Bates Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.