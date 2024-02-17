Windows’ PC Manager helps keep your computer healthy

Windows has a new, free app called PC Manager. It's handy.
The app offers shortcuts to security features, storage management and performance boosts. To get it, launch the Microsoft Store on your computer, then search for PC Manager.
Once
ON COMPUTERS
Today at 1:57 a.m.
Windows has a new, free app called PC Manager. It's handy.
The app offers shortcuts to security features, storage management and performance boosts. To get it, launch the Microsoft Store on your computer, then search for PC Manager.
Once