1 killed, 1 injured on roads

A minor died in a head-on crash with a Mack truck Thursday morning in Walnut Ridge, a preliminary report from police in that city states.

The minor, whose name and age were not given in the report, was driving west on U.S. 412 when the 2008 Chevrolet he was driving crossed the center line and struck a 2021 Mack truck.

A passenger in the Mack truck, 29-year-old Michael Easley, of Jonesboro, was taken to a Jonesboro hospital for treatment.

A detective investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.