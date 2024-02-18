20 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Feb. 6-12 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Feb. 6
Hela Memmott, 82, and Monique Pierre, 48, both of Fort Smith
Ricky Lee Gragg Jr., 41, Wilburton, Okla., and Jillian Brooke White, 32, Red Oak, Okla.
Dylan Wayne Higgins, 33, and Datonna Michelle Cross, 32, both of Fort Smith
Feb. 7
Presley Joseph Thomas, 55, and Jameka R. Smith, 46, both of Fort Smith
Adam James Milligan, 22, Fort Smith, and Molly Grace Been, 21, Greenwood
Feb. 8
Keith Allen Bradley, 61, and Phouvy Annie Phan, 49, both of Fort Smith
William Waylan Winters, 39, and Candace Nicole Null, 39, both of Fort Smith
Feb. 9
Martin Alejandro Araujo Sierra, 30, and Azucena Janneth Garcia Alvarado, 28, both of Fort Smith
Johnnie Lee Hamilton Jr., 49, and Christine Nicole Cates, 30, both of Muldrow, Okla.
Ray Waldo Wylie, 35, and Jessica Renee Williams, 36, both of Fort Smith
Joshua Layne Johnson, 33, and Kayla Anna Kealohalani Watson, 33, both of Booneville
Feb. 12
Albert Clayton Skinner, 68, and Cassie J. Skinner, 62, both of Hackett
Buddy Harrison Ruggero Jr., 40, and Connie Leann Stephens, 39, both of Ozark
Zachery Eugene Adams Jr., 31, and Shetha Marie Homsombat, 30, both of Fort Smith
David Jacob Stokes, 32, Fort Smith, and Amy Grace Wylie, 22, Booneville
Hannah Renee Walker, 24, and Abbey Irene Fuller, 24, both of Fort Smith
Nicholas Gasaway Allen, 23, Greenwood, and Gabriela Jo Kennedy, 24, Russellville