20 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Feb. 6-12 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Feb. 6

Hela Memmott, 82, and Monique Pierre, 48, both of Fort Smith

Ricky Lee Gragg Jr., 41, Wilburton, Okla., and Jillian Brooke White, 32, Red Oak, Okla.

Dylan Wayne Higgins, 33, and Datonna Michelle Cross, 32, both of Fort Smith

Feb. 7

Presley Joseph Thomas, 55, and Jameka R. Smith, 46, both of Fort Smith

Adam James Milligan, 22, Fort Smith, and Molly Grace Been, 21, Greenwood

Feb. 8

Keith Allen Bradley, 61, and Phouvy Annie Phan, 49, both of Fort Smith

William Waylan Winters, 39, and Candace Nicole Null, 39, both of Fort Smith

Feb. 9

Martin Alejandro Araujo Sierra, 30, and Azucena Janneth Garcia Alvarado, 28, both of Fort Smith

Johnnie Lee Hamilton Jr., 49, and Christine Nicole Cates, 30, both of Muldrow, Okla.

Ray Waldo Wylie, 35, and Jessica Renee Williams, 36, both of Fort Smith

Joshua Layne Johnson, 33, and Kayla Anna Kealohalani Watson, 33, both of Booneville

Feb. 12

Albert Clayton Skinner, 68, and Cassie J. Skinner, 62, both of Hackett

Buddy Harrison Ruggero Jr., 40, and Connie Leann Stephens, 39, both of Ozark

Zachery Eugene Adams Jr., 31, and Shetha Marie Homsombat, 30, both of Fort Smith

David Jacob Stokes, 32, Fort Smith, and Amy Grace Wylie, 22, Booneville

Hannah Renee Walker, 24, and Abbey Irene Fuller, 24, both of Fort Smith

Nicholas Gasaway Allen, 23, Greenwood, and Gabriela Jo Kennedy, 24, Russellville