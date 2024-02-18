Bankruptcy watch

ALMA Bo Wheeler, 2003 Wilder Lane, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 13.
Amrhia Wheeler, 2003 Wilder Lane, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 13.
AMITY Billy Wayne Montgomery, 14 Sawmill Lane, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 7.
Paula Sue Montgomery, 14 Sawmill Lane, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 7.
ARKADELPHIA Brady Thrift, 2705 Ark. 26 West, Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 7.
Samantha Thrift, 2705 Ark. 26 West, Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 7.
Randy Todd Plyler, 1667 Ark. 26 West, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 13.
Amanda Kay Plyler, 1667 Ark. 26 West, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 13.
AUSTIN Matthew John Rothmeyer, 181 Hudson Branch Drive, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 13.
Erica E. Rothmeyer, 181 Hudson Branch Drive, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 13.
Jonathan R. Pickardm, Sr., 11370 Ark. 31 North, Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 13.
Samantha B. Pickard, 11370 Ark. 31 North, Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 13.
BATESVILLE Reeva Dining Club, Inc., 773 Batesville Blvd., Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 11.
BELLA VISTA Jason Shane McNelly, 12 Kenilworth Drive, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 13.
Margie Marie McNelly, 12 Kenilworth Drive, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 13.
Rolando Russell Nonog, Jr., 36 Basildon Drive, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 7.
BENTON Robert Vanderford, 2320 Vivan Drive, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
Dawn Vanderford, 2320 Vivan Drive, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
Randall Glenn Davis, 2202 Ark. 35 South, Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 13.
Arianna Whitaker, 109 Sahalee Cove, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 13.
Michael Siller, 315 Kings Ranch Drive, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 13.
Tina Louise Thomas, 608 Adam's Vineyard Road, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 13.
Brittney N. Bowen, 4121 Scott Salem Road, Lot 29, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
BLYTHEVILLE Lisa Ann Green, 108 Gayle Road, Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 7.
BONO Allen Joseph Adcock, 1023 CR 111, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 7.
BRINKLEY Mary E. Vicker, 515 MLK Drive, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 7.
BROOKLAND Terry Neil Kibby, 304 Harper Drive, Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 13.
Hanna Wayne Kibby, 304 Harper Drive, Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 13.
CENTER RIDGE Amos Valentine Rebstock, 24 Nossie Drive, Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 7.
CENTERTON Valerie LaTrese Jackson, 300 Graystone Circle, Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 7.
DE VALLS BLUFF Robert C. Harris Jr., 7545 Ark. 302 East, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
Rhonda L. Harris, 7545 Ark. 302 East, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
EARLE Angela Sha Williams, P.O. Box 662, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Kaitlin Marie Joyce Cooper, 2434 W. Sycamore St., Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 7.
FORDYCE Dustin Clyde Torrence, 305 W. Third St, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 7.
Frances Laverne Thomas-Pullins, 301 W. College, Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Eleanora West, 1501 S. 10th St., Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 13.
Tanya Polk, 2501 Ionia St., Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
Mark Polk, 2501 Ionia St., Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
Dana Renee Bojang, 4500 S. 30th St, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 13.
Diane Escalante Holmes, 530 N. Albert Pike, Apt. P63, Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 7.
James Norman Gilyard, Jr., 8201 Arlk. 271 South, Apt.18D, Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 7.
GARFIELD Stephanie Ann Horton, 17086 Green Ridge Road, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 7.
GOSNELL Dallas Lee Atkinson, 716 Calumet Road, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 7.
Sheena Marie Stevens, 206 Southard St., Apt. A, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 7.
GREENBRIER Matthew Brian Pfrenger, 42 N. Hill Acres, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 13.
Michele Pfrenger, 42 N. Hill Acres, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 13.
HARRISBURG Roland Phillips, 8818 N. Cole Ave., Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 7.
HARRISON William Logan Long, 103 Brookhaven, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Joshua A. Ward, 108 Barnwood Place, Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 7.
Caroline Carpenter, 161 Scenic Drive, Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 13.
Gregory L. Watts, 1127 Central Ave., Rm. 313, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 13.
Ricardo Antonio Jermain Brewer, 100 Briarmeadow Lane, Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 13.
Jana Nicole Brewer, 100 Briarmeadow Lane, Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 13.
JOINER Meghan Lynn Daniels, 417 Trammell St., Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Jacob Michael Foster, 2648 Clayburne Drive, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
Jeffrey Scott Files, 471 County Road 155, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
JUDSONIA Brandon Tyler Wiley, 133 Ralph Reed St., Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 7.
Tamara Danielle Wiley, 133 Ralph Reed St., Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 7.
Robert Bailey, 141 Ralph Reed St., Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 7.
KNOXVILLE Jaxon Daniel, 545 CR 2608, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 13.
Hannah M. Daniel, 545 CR 2608, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 13.
LAKEVIEW John Daniel Ordaz, 3627 W. Ark. 178, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Dawn M. Cline, 51 Flag Road, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 13.
Bridget Carter, 5401 Keats Drive, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 13.
Angelica Pauline Baxley, 22 Beauregard Drive, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 7.
Laterica Canady, 69 S. Wakefield Drive, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
Veronica Shackleford, 3708 Maryland Ave., Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
Shirley Y. Reed, 2901 Aldergate Road, Feb. 10, 2024, Chapter 7.
Aasia A. Bowens, 1601 N. Shackleford Road, Apt. 131, Feb. 11, 2024, Chapter 7.
Constance Y. Hooks, 9216 Reck Road, Feb. 11, 2024, Chapter 13.
Andrew Patterson III, 1608 S. Martin St., Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 13.
Rosie Lee Williams, 10223 Impala Drive, Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 13.
Lorin Denice Hildreth, 2105 Ridge Park Drive, Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 13.
Levern Clements, 11304 Ark. 365 South, Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 13.
Jesse Steelman, 600 Springwood Drive, Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 7.
Gabriela Motta, 10713 Diamond Drive, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 13.
Natoya Kipps, 18 Evergreen Court, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 13.
Lorena K. Wright, 4411 Arehart Drive, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 7.
Loretta Strickland, 84 S. Meadowcliff Drive, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 13.
Evelyn L. Moorehead, 46 Saratoga Drive, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 13.
Tammie Lunnie, 503 E. 6th St., Apt. 2i, Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 7.
Mekayla Mitchell, 62 South Meadowcliff Drive, Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 13.
Shamari Dawnyaeza Burnett, 1520 Parham Pointe Drive, J24, Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 7.
Ameria Bay Jones, P.O. Box 46599, Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 13.
LONOKE Kalisha Lynette Nellan, 207 Melton Drive, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 7.
MAGNOLIA Janice Marie Carter, 708 Kennedy, Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 7.
MANILA Jason Thomason, 606 N. Dunkin St., Apt. B, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 7.
Samantha Thomason, 606 N. Dunkin St. Apt. B, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Xavier E. Jackson, 9423 Graham Circle, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 13.
Barbara Murr, 7 Saint Thomas Drive, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
Crystal Shrese Love, 15 Holly Brook Cove, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
MC GEHEE Christy Diane Morphis, 904 Thompson, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 13.
Eddie Dewayne Emerson, 904 Thompson, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 13.
MORRILTON James Ray Greilick, 1200 Holloway St., Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 7.
Donna Lynn Greilick, 1200 Holloway St., Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAIN PINE Albert Jack Clayborn III, P.O. Box 115, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
N. LITTLE ROCK Tracey L. Polk, 104 Davis St., Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
Brindon Mangiapane, 5 Desoto Circle, Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Kalida D. Cooper, 5901 JFK Blvd., Apt. 1324, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 7.
Lachandra Celeste Shelton, 5601 Ethels Cove, Apt. A, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
Christopher Stroud, 17 Goodwin Circle, Feb. 10, 2024, Chapter 13.
Hazel L. Lynch, 2601 Pershing Circle, Feb. 10, 2024, Chapter 13.
Alisha Marie Tracy, 5707 Sorenson St., Apt B, Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 7.
Jean E. Williams, 4700 Ridge Road, Apt. D, Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 7.
Noah Allen Williams, 2200 Fort Roots Drive, Unit 2k, Box 26, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 7.
Mitchell J. Beavers, 12200 Sundew Cove, Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 13.
Gabrielle Beavers, 12200 Sundew Cove, Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Melinda Jane Pate, 2913 N. Fifth St., Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 13.
Randy Dwayne Pate, 2913 N. Fifth St., Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 13.
PARIS Beverly Barnes-Wilson, 176 Brown Road, Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Shelia Renee Brown, 25 Meadowlark Cove, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
Tressa Lashell Walker, 3405 W. 13th Ave., Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 13.
Melanie Kay Marbury, 1215 S. Oak St., Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 7.
PRESCOTT Kayla Marie Smith, 312 E. Vine St., Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 13.
QUITMAN Shnella JoJean Whitener, 591 Firehouse Road, Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 7.
REDFIELD Office Furniture Service, Inc., 597 Hopper Ridge Road, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 7.
Christy Ann Tapp, P.O. Box 252, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 7.
ROGERS Mark Shadlow, 15837 Kedzie Circle, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 7.
Edward Charles Hall, 3302 N. Dixieland Road, M-2, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
Marla Ann Hall, 3302 N. Dixieland Road, M-2, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
ROLAND Amanda Link, 19724 Hoyle Road, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
ROMANCE Steven Cantrell, 750 Black Jack Mountain Road, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
Sarah Cantrell, 750 Black Jack Mountain Road, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Robert C. Wilson, 111 Vineyard Place, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 7.
Lindsey T. Wilson, 111 Vineyard Place, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 7.
Diane Renee Cochran, 434 Collins Road, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
Gary Dean Cochran, 434 Collins Road, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Angelia Hubbard, 2405 Bearskin Drive, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.
Christina M. Hopson-Allen, 2616 Point River Cove, Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 13.
Eric Allen, 2616 Point River Cove, Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 13.
TRUMANN Gladdy F. Manley, 241 Bell St., Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 7.
Sonja Michele Martin, 144 Rosewood Drive, Feb. 14, 2024, Chapter 7.
TURRELL Dyisheeta Davie, 18 Church St., Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 7.
UMPIRE Joseph William Machen, P.O. Box 8, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Dora Frances Orrick, 1614 Lincoln Trail, Feb. 8, 2024, Chapter 13.
WARD Randal Wayne Bailey, 464 Yielding Road, Feb. 12, 2024, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Larry Johnson, 628 South Eighth, Feb. 13, 2024, Chapter 7.
WHITE HALL Rebecca Lee Monk, 212 N. Evans Road, Feb. 9, 2024, Chapter 13.