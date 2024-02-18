Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Nabholz Construction, 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $137,252.

RESIDENTIAL

RPM Management, 28 Belles Fleurs Circle, Little Rock, $498,500.

1M Stine and Company, 5 Mereville, Little Rock, $485,000.

Pramod Eligeti, 164 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.

Consolidated Construction, 345 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $275,000.

500k TYSG Management, 516 E. 17th St., Little Rock, $250,000.

H&D Homes, LLC, 13200 Teton Drive, Little Rock, $177,000.

Arkansas Homes, 19 Coachlight Drive, Little Rock, $175,000.

Arkansas Homes, 1519 S. Cedar St., Little Rock, $150,000.

Dogwood Homes, LLC, 1202 S. Park St., Little Rock, $125,000.

Curtis Contracting, 81 Hallen Court, Little Rock, $95,000.