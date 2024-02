The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

721 W. 9th St., Patrick Harwell, 11:14 p.m. Feb. 15, property valued at $451.

72202

1200 Brookwood Dr., Alexander Ellis, 4:10 p.m. Feb. 12, property valued at $1,500.

72204

1305 Johnson St., Ashley Price, 1:06 p.m. Feb. 13, property valued at $6,999.

9600 W. 36th St., Christopher Lloyd, 10:20 a.m. Feb. 15, property valued at $1,280.

4214 W. 26th St., Blas Dominguez, 5:09 p.m. Feb. 15, property valued at $1,001.

72205

7401 H. St., Marty Dunn, 9:20 a.m. Feb. 12, property value unknown.

208 Brookside Dr., Josefin Maranon, 11:21 a.m. Feb. 12, property valued at $420.

7415 Gable Dr., Darryl Joyce, 2:52 a.m. Feb. 15, property value unknown.

18 Park Haven Dr., Emilio Crespo, 2:03 p.m. Feb. 15, property valued at $604.

72209

5401 Dreher Lane, Clifton White, 1:35 p.m. Feb. 11, property value unknown.

7007 Knollwood Road, Evelyn Hagen, 1:37 p.m. Feb. 11, property valued at $36.

7500 Mabelvale Cutoff, Chantrale Blue, 3:49 p.m. Feb. 12, property valued at $301.

7201 Interstate 30, No. 68, Jaime Ramos Mendoza, 11:48 a.m. Feb. 13, property valued at $3,500.

6909 Baseline Road, El Faro Baptist Church, 11:07 a.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $1,500.

43 Warren Dr., No. 75, Antoine Jones, 9:46 p.m. Feb. 14, property value unknown.

9302 Interstate 30, Angela Cogar, 10:42 a.m. Feb. 15, property valued at $41.

72211

11401 Mesa Dr., Sydni Simon, 9:44 a.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $1,501.

72223

16401 Chenal Valley Dr., Aniyah Davis, 6:05 p.m. Feb. 12, property value unknown.

22 Pinnacle Valley View Dr., Debbie Glasgow, 7:20 p.m. Feb. 13, property valued at $3,001.

North Little Rock

72114

1200 E. 5th St., James Beard, 12:40 p.m. Feb. 10, property valued at $27,000.

1106 E. 11th St., Ronnie Brown, 1:45 p.m. Feb. 10, property valued at $700.

314 Maple St., Dykajeon Brown, 7 p.m. Feb. 13, property valued at $870.

100 Melrose Dr., Walker Hawkins, 11:09 a.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $100.

1113 E. 11th St., Evonia Johnson, 1 p.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $3,270.

2216 W. 16th St., Evelyn Arellano, 6:20 a.m., Feb. 15, property valued at $664.

72116

4500 Lakeshore Dr., LPOA, 12:00 a.m, Feb. 11, property valued at $906.

72117

4218 E. McCain Blvd., Five Below/Vina Nails, 4:44 a.m. Feb. 13, property valued at $6,014.

3950 Vali Ct., Jess Clark, 12:30 a.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $1,400.

72118

100 Montana Ave., Jaclyn Hicks, 12 p.m. Feb. 9, property valued at $1,100.

405 Latona Lane, Scott Caldwell, 7:15 a.m. Feb. 9, property valued at $900.

4804 Camp Robinson Road, Orpha Taylor, 9:40 p.m. Feb. 10, property valued at $1,403.