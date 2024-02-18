Club News: Historical Society host speakers; Perfect Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus seeks new members; quilters, retired teachers, hikers meet

Orchid Society

Orchid Society of the Ozarks will meet at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Northwest Technical Institute (South Door) 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. The objective of the society is to stimulate interest in orchids and their culture. Frequent presentations by nationally renowned growers offer education and quality plants for sale. Monthly judging displays often include thirty to forty blooming plants, while monthly door prizes offer orchids and supplies for new and experienced growers.

13th Annual Orchids in the Garden Orchid Show and Sale cosponsored by the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks and the Orchid Society of the Ozarks opens from 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 1 for the BGO members only preview; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2; and from noon to 4 p.m. March 3 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N Crossover Road in Fayetteville. This AOS judged show features hundreds of blooming orchids in exhibits from regional societies as well as local members. Exotic plants from around the world will be available for sale but come early for the best selection.

Admission $10 for adults, $5 for ages 4-12, ages 3 and younger are free. Show and sale proceeds benefit both nonprofit organizations.

Information: (479) 310-9444, bgozarks.org or oso-web.org.

SUVCW

The General McPherson Camp No. 1 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) will hold it's monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at Foghorn's, 2221 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. Members will start gathering at 6 p.m. for socializing and an off the menu meal.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is a patriotic, fraternal organization composed of male descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps or Revenue Service or who served as government officials between the years of 1861-1865. Associate memberships are available for those who support the organization's mission of historical commemoration and preservation.

Information: jrainey1947@gmail.com.

Democrats

The Washington County Democratic Party will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Hyatt Place, 348 E. Van Asche Drive in Fayetteville.

The program will include speakers about three proposed Arkansas ballot initiatives and amendments. Ezra Smith will talk about the Arkansas Abortion Amendment. A proposed amendment to end state taxes on menstrual products and diapers will be explained by Katie Clark. Jen Standerfer will present details about the petition to protect the integrity of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. Petitions will be on hand for attendees to sign.

Information about becoming a member, current volunteer opportunities, candidates, voter registration, and regular business will also be on the agenda. Only members may vote on business items, but everyone is welcome to attend.

Information: washcodemocrats.com or email chair@washcodemocrats.com.

Quilt Club

The Pieces & Patches Quilt Club will meet for sew day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Grace United Methodist Church, 1801 S. Dixieland Road in Rogers. Bring your sewing machine, notions and lunch.

Information: (479) 282-5767.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on Feb. 20 at Springdale. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the White Oak Station, 4128 Wagon Wheel Road in Springdale.

The participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The walk begins at the Ozark Highlands Nature Center and goes around Lake Springdale, through rolling hills and woods to JB Hunt Park and sports complex.

The organization also invites all interested walkers to join them for a walk Feb. 28 in Fayetteville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Walgreens at 524 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. The walk will start and end at Walgreens, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The walk winds its way along the Razorback Greenway Trail through the University of Arkansas campus and downtown.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

MUFON

The Northwest Section of Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb.24 at the Fayetteville Municipal Airport, 4500 S. School St. in Fayetteville. The agenda will include Arkansas UFO/UAP case reports, an update on the Pathways to Disclosure Project, UFO/UAP book reports and reviews of new UFO/UAP books just released. Members are encouraged to bring any UFO/UAP books they would like to donate to the Section Library. The meeting room will be open at 9:30 a.m. for early arrivals. Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in UFOs/UAPs.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

DAR

The Marion Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a grave marker dedication ceremony on at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at the West Fork Cemetery for a local Revolutionary War patriot, Peter Graham.

Samantha Stocker is Regent of Marion Chapter NSDAR. "An NSDAR marker will be placed near the flagpole since the exact grave site is unknown for Revolutionary War Patriot Peter Graham," she said. Stocker and chapter Chaplain Karen Hendrix will welcome guests and give an invocation. Chapter Historian and family descendant Cheri Coley will read Peter Graham's biography. She said Graham was born circa 1755 in Lunenburg, Va. He married Nancy, whose maiden name has not been established. They had twelve children. Graham entered the Revolutionary war in 1781, serving as a private in the Continental Line for North Carolina. He moved to Arkansas about 1823 and died in West Fork in 1828.

The NSDAR Historian General's office grants permission for DAR markers to be placed at graves of Revolutionary War patriots. The public is invited to attend.

Information: dckcoley@sbcglobal.net.

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 26 in Sengel Hall (lower level) at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church located at 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista.

The program will be an old fashioned "Bed Turning." There will be quilts from the membership that are antiques or have a "story to tell" with commentary added by our resident expert, Alice McElwain, an American Quilter's Society Certified Quilt Appraiser. She is a member of the Professional Association of Appraisers of Quilted Textiles (PAAQT ) and a past President of Calico Cut-Ups. Phyllis Homeyer, owner of Sew It Is Fabrics in Siloam Springs will be our Guild vendor and will be offering her selections of precuts, kits and yardage from her shop.

Information: admin@calicocutups.com.

Historical Society

Betsy Morris McCoy will speak on the history of the Mayfield community and its School District 107 from 1933 to 1949 at the Washington County Historical Society's Out in the County event at 2 p.m. March 3, at the school. Jerry Hogan will also speak on his memories of living at Mayfield and Russell Gayer will discuss the Goshen Historical Society. A breakout group of the Washington County Historical Society's Out in the County Committee will start after program.

To travel to the Mayfield school, go east on Arkansas Highway 45 east out of Fayetteville through Goshen and turn left at the Mayfield store onto Arkansas Highway 303. Look for a sign that says "War Eagle Mill-Turn Here." The Mayfield school will be at the right.

Information: email dedmark@uark.edu.

Retired Teachers

The Washington County Retired Teachers Association meets at 11:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month for a luncheon at Golden Corral in Fayetteville through May.

There will be a program of local interest beginning around noon followed by a short meeting. Retired educators, retired school staff, and/or friends are invited.

Information: (479) 442-6367.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus in Bella Vista is seeking new members of all ages and voices to join our group. This is the chance to revive your singing voice of the past. The fun-loving chorus is not only a musical outlet for all women, but also an opportunity to be part of a sisterhood through singing and the love of music. There are no try outs, no previous musical experience necessary to join. A part will be found to fit your voice. The chorus meets every Monday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Highlands Christian Church 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Information: (479) 876-7204 or karenfrankenfeld@att.net.

Members of Marion Chapter NSDAR were pleased to recognize eight students who have been selected as DAR Good Citizens for 2023-24. Mayciee Faylynn Dawdy (from left), a senior at Haas Hall Academy; Matthew Dean Whisenhunt, a senior at Greenland High School; Ashley Kersey, Counselor at Lincoln, receiving the certificate for Ammalea Jalynn Barenberg, a senior at Lincoln High School; and Jacob Marc Spillars, a senior at Farmington High School were introduced to the DAR Daughters by Chapter DAR Good Citizen chair, Karen Barker. The following Good Citizen winners were unable to attend: Ian Reed Fraser, a senior at Shiloh Christian High School; Mia Joann Roy, senior at Prairie Grove High School; Dane Lincoln Spurlock, senior at Huntsville High School; and Braden Paul Sprague, a senior at Har-Ber High School. Each student was challenged with writing an essay using the topic, 'Our American Heritage & Our Responsibility to Preserving it: What are the civic duties, activities and behaviors important to the shaping of the America you hope to experience?" Three independent judges reviewed these students' resumes and essays. Jacob Spillars had the highest score on the required rubric. His essay was sent to compete on the state level. (Courtesy Photo)

