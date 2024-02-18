Contested races; March 5 elections

Today at 1:01 a.m.

by Lisa Thompson

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

U.S. President

Joe Biden (D)*

Frankie Lozada (D)

Stephen Lyons (D)

Armando Perez-Serrato (D)

Dean Phillips (D)

Cenk Uygur (D)

Marianne Williamson (D)

ARKANSAS HOUSE

District 15

Erin Underhill (D)

Stephanie Funk (D)

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

U.S. CONGRESS

U.S. CONGRESS,

3RD DISTRICT

Clint Penzo (R)

Steve Womack (R)*

ARKANSAS HOUSE

District 14

Nick Burkes (R)

Joshua Hagan (R)

District 17

Jeremey Criner (R)

Randy Torres (R)

District 24

Ty Bates (R)

Brad Hall (R)

District 51

Cindy Crawford (R)*

Jeff Burks (R)

BENTON COUNTY

Justice of the Peace

District 1

Michael McCaskey (R)

Jeff Dunn (R)*

District 8

Joel Jones (R)*

Lisa Richards (R)

District 12

Caroline Geer (R)

John Good Rissler (R)

District 15

Joel Edwards (R)*

Andrew Sova (R)

BOONE COUNTY

Justice of the Peace

District 1

Matt Odom (R)

Jim Milum (R)*

District 4

Bryan Snavely (R)*

Derek Moore (R)

District 5

Chris Diffey (R)

Kyle Evatt (R)

Danny Hickman (R)

District 6

Sam Tinsley (R)*

Aubrey Ralls (R)

District 9

Cindy Dickey (R)

Ralph Guynn (R)*

CARROLL COUNTY

Justice of the Peace

District 9

Jonathan Phillips (R)

Aaron Hall (R)*

MADISON COUNTY

Justice of the Peace

District 2

Cord Riley (R)*

T.W. Dotson (R)

District 5

Wendy Pettz (R)*

Aaron Samuels (R)

District 6

Charles Crowder (R)

Shannon Fancher (R)

Luke Dolton Dotson (R)

District 8

Jerry Yates (R)*

Jeff Marley (R)

District 9

Jeremy Updegraff (R)

Scott Dennis (R)

Michael Keck (R)

NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL

GENERAL ELECTION

ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT

Chief Justice

Karen Baker

Jay Martin

Barbara Webb

Rhonda Wood

Associate Justice, Position 2

Courtney Hudson

Carlton D. Jones

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

District 19-West

Bryan Sexton

Sarah Phillips

STATE DISTRICT JUDGE

District 2, Division 1

Fayetteville

Mark Scalise

Taylor Samples

District 4

Carroll County

Wes Bradford

Phillip Moon

SCHOOL BOARDS

Benton County

Siloam Springs

Zone 1

Heath Nance

Elicia Williamson

Boone County

Bergman

Position 2

Dale Anderson

Jacob Crawford

Carroll County

Berryville

Zone 1

Dustin Walker

Teddy Willing

Green Forest

Zone 2

Donneca "Nicki" Hill

Tori A. Warren

SPECIAL ELECTIONS

Benton County

Avoca

Fire Dues

Bella Vista

Police pension

Tax increase

Centerton

Bond issue

Sales tax

* Incumbent