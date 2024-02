District 4

Lloyd Cole

Age: 73

Residency: Crawford County for 28 years

Occupation: Retired state parole officer; retired Army

Education: Bachelor's degree in history, University of Wisconsin

Political experience: Crawford County Quorum Court, District 4, for 14 years; ran unsuccessfully for the District 4 seat in 2020 and 2022

Quincy Cook

Age: 44

Residency: Van Buren.